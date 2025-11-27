Emirates Orders 73 Aircraft Worth US$41.4 Billion at Dubai Airshow

Emirates capped off a successful Dubai Airshow week by announcing major commitments to expand its fleet, unveiling plans for the latest cabin products and technologies, and forging strategic partnerships to bolster the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capabilities as an emerging aerospace hub.

The airline ordered 65 additional Boeing 777-9 aircraft worth 38 billion United States dollars (USD) at list prices and eight additional Airbus A350-900 aircraft worth 3.4 billion dollars, bringing the total Dubai Airshow 2025 commitment to 41.4 billion dollars. These orders bring Emirates’ total wide body aircraft orderbook to 375 units with deliveries through 2038.

Emirates announced the Boeing order on November 17, 2025, the opening day of Dubai Airshow 2025. The 65 Boeing 777-9 aircraft, powered by General Electric (GE) 9X engines, take the airline’s total orderbook with Boeing to 315 widebody aircraft, comprising 270 Boeing 777Xs, 10 Boeing 777 freighters and 35 Boeing 787s.

The additional eight Airbus A350-900 aircraft were announced on November 19, 2025, boosting Emirates’ A350-900 fleet commitment to 73 units. To date, Emirates has received delivery of 13 A350 aircraft, with the additional eight expected during 2031.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, emphasized the strategic nature of the purchases. “Emirates is already the world’s largest Boeing 777 operator and we are expanding our commitment to the programme today with additional orders worth US$ 38 billion for 65 Boeing 777-9s, and 130 GE9X engines. This is a long-term commitment and testament to our partnership with Boeing and GE, and to US aerospace,” he stated.

Sheikh Ahmed added that each aircraft on order has been carefully factored into Emirates’ expansion plan, which is aligned to Dubai’s growth plans, with first 777-9 deliveries expected from the second quarter of 2027.

The airline’s largest ever display of Airbus A380, A350 and Boeing 777 aircraft attracted over 82,000 visitors throughout the week, with over 15,000 experiencing Emirates’ Starlink high speed Wi-Fi aboard the Emirates Boeing 777.

Emirates debuted Starlink on one of its retrofitted Boeing 777-300ERs at the Dubai Airshow so visitors could experience high speed connectivity firsthand. The airline will install Starlink on 232 aircraft within the next two years. Emirates also announced plans for 111 of its existing aircraft to undergo comprehensive upgrades with sophisticated cabin innovations and immersive next generation entertainment.

The airline enhanced its partnership with South African Airways to a reciprocal codeshare agreement and extended its reciprocal codeshare and loyalty partnership with Air Canada until December 2032, deepening cooperation across several areas. Emirates also highlighted its successful and extensive collaboration with flydubai.

Emirates signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ENOC to explore and develop joint initiatives for the supply of sustainable aviation fuel in Dubai. The airline, dans and Thales partnered to pioneer research into reducing arrival holding patterns at Dubai International Airport (DXB), enhancing UAE airspace efficiency.

In a significant artificial intelligence partnership, Emirates partnered with OpenAI to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise across the organization, supported by AI training programmes and strategic implementation frameworks. Emirates SkyCargo and LODD Autonomous signed an MoU to explore the development and deployment of next generation air cargo solutions deploying UAE built unmanned, hybrid heavy lift cargo aircraft.

Boosting Dubai’s aerospace capabilities as a strategic contributor to the global value chain, Emirates inked several milestone agreements to establish manufacturing facilities, expand engine Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capacity, and achieve certification capability for aircraft modifications works.

Emirates and Safran Seats signed an MoU to build Dubai’s first aircraft seat manufacturing facility, initially producing Business and Economy Class retrofit seats for Emirates and other carriers, with future expansion to line fit production using advanced manufacturing technology.

Emirates and the CCE Group signed an MoU to co-develop next generation cabin and cargo products and evaluate manufacturing and service capabilities in the UAE. The airline also signed an MOU with Rolls-Royce enabling Emirates to perform Trent 900 engine MRO for its own A380 fleet from 2027 at a new purpose built facility.

The agreement extends the TotalCare service partnership into the 2040s, with Emirates handling fan case repairs while Rolls-Royce maintains global module repair capability.

Emirates Engineering achieved the UAE’s first Design Organisation Approval from the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). The certification includes major aircraft modifications, establishing independent local design certification capability that advances national aerospace expertise.

The Boeing 777-9 order marks a massive long-term commitment to US aerospace manufacturing, generating support for hundreds of thousands of high value manufacturing jobs in the United States over the life of the programmes. Emirates’ agreement with Boeing also provides strong backing for Boeing’s feasibility study to develop the 777-10, a larger variant of its 777X family, with the airline signing options to convert its latest 777-9 order into the 777-10 or the 777-8.

Stephanie Pope, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, welcomed the decision. “We are deeply honoured that Emirates has once again selected the Boeing 777X to power its future as the airline refreshes its world-class fleet and expands its vaunted global network. Boeing has been a proud supporter of Emirates over the past 40 years as the airline has grown into one of the world’s leading carriers and developed a reputation for excellence and innovation,” she stated.

Aviation analyst Dean Mikkelsen described the Dubai Airshow as signaling a definitive paradigm shift, moving beyond the traditional shopping mall mentality to resemble a complex strategic chessboard where regional carriers utilize their immense purchasing power not merely to secure inventory but to dictate the industrial trajectory of original equipment manufacturers.

Over its 40 year history, Emirates has operated every model in the Boeing 777 family and today flies the largest 777 fleet in the world. Emirates’ 119 Boeing 777-300ERs, 10 Boeing 777-200LRs and 11 Boeing 777 freighters connect Dubai to over 140 cities and facilitate trade, commerce and tourism traffic across six continents.

The airline won Best Airline in the World for the eighth consecutive year at the ULTRAs travel awards, as well as Airline of the Year and Best First Class of the Year at the Aviation Business Middle East Awards 2025.

The announcements at Dubai Airshow 2025 demonstrate Emirates’ confidence in long term growth and commitment to Dubai’s D33 economic development goals. The strategic initiatives support the airline’s ambitious plans while positioning the UAE as a significant player in global aerospace manufacturing and innovation.