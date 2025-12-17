Emirates Offers Complimentary Dubai Experiences for Winter Travellers from Ghana

Emirates announced on December 12, 2025 a special winter promotion giving Ghanaian travellers complimentary access to two popular Dubai attractions when they book return flights by December 21, 2025 for travel between January 7 and March 18, 2026. The airline combines world class hospitality with unique experiences including a 90 minute sunset dinner cruise along Dubai Marina and entry to Arte Museum Dubai featuring cutting edge multi sensory digital art.

The limited offer applies to bookings made between December 8 and December 21, 2025 for travel during the specified winter period. Customers will receive confirmation emails containing individual promotional codes for the complimentary attractions after completing their flight bookings through any Emirates sales channel including the website, mobile app, sales offices, retail outlets, travel agents, or online travel agents.

The Xclusive Yachts sunset cruise takes place aboard a 125 foot glass houseboat offering stunning views of the Dubai Marina skyline. The experience includes an indulgent international buffet dinner with live cooking stations and entertainment from an onboard musician as the sun sets over the city. The cruise departs at 5:00 pm subject to availability and weather conditions with passengers required to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to departure at the Marina Level boarding point in Al Majara Tower on Al Hubob Street in Dubai Marina.

Arte Museum Dubai fuses digital artistry with sensory storytelling through immersive installations and stunning visual landscapes enhanced by original soundscapes and custom fragrances. The multi sensory experience presents breathtaking interpretations of classic masterpieces alongside enveloping landscapes that display the world in new light. The museum aims to awaken all visitor senses through its combination of visual art, audio elements, and aromatic components creating an unprecedented artistic encounter.

Attraction tickets redeemed under this offer are non transferable, non refundable, non resalable, and non exchangeable for any other promotion, discount, ticket, or cash. The tickets may not be combined with any other offer and are not valid toward previously purchased tickets. The redemption codes are valid for one time use and must be exchanged for tickets by March 25, 2026. All passengers are required by law to bring their original passports matching the names on their tickets.

Emirates continues providing customers with additional opportunities to maximize their time in Dubai through complementary programs. The My Emirates Pass gives customers access to over 700 exclusive offers across the city covering dining, leisure, retail venues, and entertainment options. Winter visitors can explore outdoor festivals, major shopping promotions, and seasonal events while enjoying substantial savings simply by presenting their Emirates boarding passes at participating establishments.

Members of Emirates Skywards, the airline’s award winning loyalty programme, can earn Miles with worldwide partners including hotels, airlines, car rentals, retail stores, and banking institutions. Members can spend accumulated Miles on reward tickets, cabin upgrades, or tickets for concerts and sporting events. While in Dubai, Skywards members earn additional Miles through partners across the city including Dubai Duty Free, purchases using the Skywards Everyday mobile application, The Dubai Mall, Arabian Adventures tour operator, and Emirates Holidays package tours. Skywards members also receive complimentary wireless internet access onboard Emirates flights.

Emirates currently operates seven weekly flights from Accra’s Kotoka International Airport to Dubai International Airport connecting Ghanaian travellers to the airline’s global network of more than 150 destinations across six continents. The airline offers a full range of premium services across Economy Class, Premium Economy, Business Class, and First Class complemented by its award winning inflight entertainment system and renowned hospitality standards.

Emirates has operated in Ghana for over 20 years establishing itself as a major carrier linking Accra to international destinations through its Dubai hub. This year the airline inaugurated a dedicated travel retail store in Accra representing the first Emirates retail outlet of its kind in West Africa. The store was designed to provide customers with convenient and personalized travel solutions including flight bookings, ticket modifications, loyalty programme services, and travel consultation.

The winter promotion reflects Emirates’ continued commitment to the Ghanaian market by offering value added experiences beyond standard air transportation services. By bundling popular Dubai attractions with flight bookings, the airline aims to position Dubai as an attractive winter destination for Ghanaian travellers seeking warm weather, cultural experiences, shopping opportunities, and leisure activities during the January to March travel period.

Dubai experiences peak tourist season during winter months when pleasant temperatures between 20 and 30 degrees Celsius contrast sharply with colder climates in many global markets. The emirate hosts numerous festivals, concerts, sporting events, and shopping promotions during this period including the Dubai Shopping Festival which typically runs from late December through February offering substantial discounts across retail establishments.

The Dubai Marina area where the sunset cruise operates has emerged as one of the emirate’s most popular waterfront destinations featuring a three kilometer artificial canal surrounded by residential towers, hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues. The marina accommodates luxury yachts and boats offering various cruise experiences ranging from brief sightseeing tours to extended dinner cruises with entertainment.

Arte Museum Dubai opened as part of the emirate’s expanding cultural and entertainment landscape catering to visitors seeking contemporary art experiences beyond traditional museum formats. The facility uses advanced projection technology, spatial audio systems, and environmental controls to create immersive environments where visitors become participants rather than passive observers of artistic content.

The promotional offer aligns with broader aviation industry trends where airlines increasingly bundle ancillary services and destination experiences with flight tickets to differentiate their offerings in competitive markets. By providing complimentary access to premium attractions valued at substantial amounts, Emirates enhances the perceived value of its Dubai routes while encouraging travellers to extend their stays and explore more of the destination.

Ghanaian travellers interested in the promotion should book their return flights before the December 21, 2025 deadline to secure access to both complimentary experiences. Full terms and conditions are available on the Emirates website with specific redemption procedures outlined in confirmation emails sent after booking completion. The airline recommends booking early to secure preferred travel dates during the popular winter travel season.