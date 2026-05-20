Emirates Marks Eid Al Adha with Festive Sky Feasts

Emirates will serve specially curated Eid Al Adha menus and festive entertainment across selected routes from May 26 to 29, offering passengers across all cabin classes a taste of regional flavours to mark one of the most significant occasions in the Islamic calendar.

First Class passengers can choose from dishes including lamb machbous, prawn morbian, lamb madfoon, and beef foga braised in Emirati spices, followed by desserts such as pistachio and chocolate nammoura cake, white chocolate and rahash mousse cake, and warm walnut baklawa cake. First Class travellers will also receive orange blondie and date cheesecake as a cabin giveaway.

Business Class and Premium Economy passengers will be served lamb chermoula and grilled chicken alongside Middle Eastern inspired desserts, with orange cake with rose and pistachio and date and walnut cake offered as gifts. Economy Class travellers can look forward to chicken kabsa, lamb ouzi, daoud basha, and beef sajiyeh, followed by pistachio cake and coffee cake.

Passengers aboard the Emirates A380 will receive additional sweet treats throughout the period, including assorted baklawa, pistachio maamoul, pomegranate cheesecake, sesame brownie, and loomi and strawberry profiterole. Traditional Emirati coffee and dates will be served in the onboard lounge as a gesture of Emirati hospitality.

Emirates Lounges in Jeddah and Cairo will also host festive spreads from May 27 to 29, with Egyptian salad and oriental pastries available in Cairo, and lamb mandi, Saudi salad, cheese kunafa, and date smoothie served in Jeddah.

For entertainment, passengers can browse up to 6,500 channels on the airline’s inflight system ice, including over 70 Arabic films, more than 70 Arabic TV channels, Turkish series dubbed in Arabic, Hollywood titles with Arabic subtitles, over 500 channels of Arabic music, podcasts, and audiobooks, and The Holy Quran onboard.