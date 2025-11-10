Emirates Group Posts Historic US$3.3 billion Profit

The Emirates Group has delivered its strongest ever half year financial performance, reporting a profit before tax of AED 12.2 billion (US$3.3 billion) for the first six months of the 2025 to 2026 financial year. The achievement marks the fourth consecutive year of record breaking profitability during the half year reporting period.

After accounting for income tax charges, the Group’s profit after tax reached AED 10.6 billion (US$2.9 billion), representing a 13% increase from the previous year. Group revenue climbed 4% to AED 75.4 billion (US$20.6 billion), up from AED 70.8 billion (US$19.3 billion) during the same period last year.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, described the results as outstanding. He expressed satisfaction that Emirates has retained its position as the world’s most profitable airline for this half year reporting period. The Chairman attributed the performance to sustained demand and growing customer preference for the company’s products and services, which drove both revenue growth and profitability.

Emirates Airline individually recorded a profit before tax of AED 11.4 billion (US$3.1 billion), reflecting a 17% increase. The airline’s revenue rose 6% to AED 65.6 billion (US$17.9 billion), supported by robust passenger volumes and continued demand for premium cabins. During the six month period, Emirates transported 27.8 million passengers, a 4% increase, while maintaining an average seat factor of 79.5%. Emirates SkyCargo handled 1.25 million tonnes of cargo.

The airline expanded its global footprint by launching new routes to four Asian cities. Emirates introduced flight services to Danang, Siem Reap, Shenzhen and Hangzhou. The carrier also increased frequencies to key destinations including Johannesburg, Rome and Riyadh. By September 30, Emirates’ passenger and cargo network spanned 153 airports across 81 countries and territories.

Fleet modernization continued with significant investments in aircraft and passenger experience. Between April 1 and September 30, Emirates took delivery of five new A350 aircraft, adding more Business Class and Premium Economy seats to its inventory. During the same period, 23 aircraft including six A380s and 17 Boeing 777s emerged from the airline’s US$5 billion retrofit program with fully refreshed interiors.

By September 30, Emirates Premium Economy was available to customers flying between Dubai and 61 cities. The airline launched “Emirates First” at Dubai Airport, providing an exclusive private check in experience for First Class passengers and Platinum Skywards members.

Retail expansion accelerated during the period. Emirates opened new concept travel stores in eight cities: Accra, Bangkok, Geneva, Jakarta, Mauritius, Osaka, Seoul and Singapore. The airline also secured multiple sponsorship agreements, including becoming Platinum Partner of FC Bayern Munich and extending its partnership with the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) as Premier Partner through 2030.

Dnata, the Group’s travel, catering and ground services division, contributed strongly to overall performance. The division achieved profit before tax of AED 843 million (US$230 million), up 17% compared to the same period last year, against record half year revenue of AED 11.7 billion (US$3.2 billion), representing a 13% increase. Growth stemmed from expanded airport operations, catering, retail and travel services.

The Group closed the first half of 2025 to 2026 with a record cash position of AED 56.0 billion (US$15.2 billion) on September 30, 2025, compared to AED 53.4 billion (US$14.6 billion) on March 31, 2025. The strong cash reserves enabled funding for new aircraft deliveries and debt servicing. The Group paid the remaining AED 2 billion (US$545 million) in dividend to its owner, part of the AED 6 billion (US$1.6 billion) declared during the 2024 to 2025 financial year.

To support increased operations and business activities, the Emirates Group’s employee base grew 3% to 124,927 on September 30, 2025, compared to March 31, 2025. Both Emirates and dnata are conducting ongoing recruitment drives to meet future operational requirements.

Sheikh Ahmed expressed optimism about continued demand resilience despite geopolitical tensions and economic concerns in certain markets. He indicated the Group expects this momentum to continue through the remainder of 2025 to 2026, with plans to boost capacity as new A350 aircraft join the Emirates fleet and new facilities become operational at dnata.

The Chairman emphasized that the Group’s strong profitability enables continued investment in products, services, operational improvements through innovation and technology, and employee welfare. He described these investments as core to the organization’s identity and noted they align with Dubai’s evolution as a global hub for talent, businesses and tourists.

The Group maintained a robust Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) of AED 21.1 billion (US$5.7 billion), representing a 3% increase from AED 20.4 billion (US$5.6 billion) reported during the same period in the previous year.