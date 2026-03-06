Emirates Eyes Full Recovery as Dubai Flights Rebuild After Crisis

Emirates said on Friday it expects to return to full network operations within days as the Dubai-based carrier pushes to rebuild its flight schedule following a week of severe disruption triggered by the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The airline confirmed it transported approximately 30,000 passengers out of Dubai on Thursday, 5 March, a significant step in its recovery effort after regional airspace closures brought commercial aviation across much of the Middle East to a near-complete halt starting 28 February 2026.

By Saturday, 7 March, Emirates will have 106 daily return flights serving 83 destinations, representing close to 60 percent of its full route network.

The airline is ramping up capacity across several key markets. In the United Kingdom alone, Emirates will operate 11 daily flights across five airports by 7 March, reflecting sustained travel demand between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the UK. In India, the carrier is scaling up to 22 daily flights covering all nine of its Indian gateways, while seven American gateways remain operational to maintain connectivity between the US and the UAE.

Emirates described the return to full network operations as subject to airspace availability and the fulfilment of all operational requirements. The airline urged all passengers to check emirates.com and its official social media channels for the latest updates, and confirmed that only travellers holding confirmed bookings should proceed to the airport.

More than 11,000 flights in and out of the region were cancelled since the start of the conflict on 28 February, according to aviation data firm Cirium, with the disruption affecting some of the world’s most critical east-west air corridors.

Passengers who booked travel between 28 February and 31 March may rebook on an alternate flight on or before 30 April, or request a full refund through the Emirates website or their travel agent.