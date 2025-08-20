Emirates Bans In-Flight Power Bank Use in Safety Overhaul

Emirates airline will prohibit passengers from using power banks on board its aircraft starting next October.

The new rule means you cannot use these devices to charge your phone or laptop during a flight, nor can you recharge the power bank itself using a seat’s power outlet. This sweeping change comes after a comprehensive safety review identified growing risks linked to the portable batteries.

You will still be allowed to carry one power bank in the cabin, but only if its capacity is under 100 watt-hours. It must be stowed in the seat pocket or in a bag under the seat in front of you, not in the overhead bin. All devices must clearly display their capacity rating. Like before, power banks remain completely banned from checked luggage.

The airline points to a sharp rise in lithium battery incidents across the aviation industry as the reason for the crackdown. Power banks use lithium-ion cells that can enter a dangerous state called thermal runaway if they are overcharged or damaged. This can lead to fires, explosions, and the release of toxic gases. While many phones have internal safeguards, basic power banks often lack these systems, making them a significant risk in a pressurized cabin.

By keeping the power banks unused and within easy reach, cabin crew can respond quickly in the rare event of a fire. The move is part of the carrier’s ongoing effort to prioritize safety for everyone on board. For frequent flyers, it means planning ahead to ensure devices are fully charged before stepping onto the plane.