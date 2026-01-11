Emirates A380 Diverts to Accra After Cargo Smoke Alert

An Emirates Airbus A380 carrying passengers from Dubai to São Paulo made an unscheduled landing at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Friday evening after the flight crew received technical warnings indicating possible smoke in the aircraft’s forward cargo compartment.

Flight EK261 departed Dubai International Airport at 9:51 a.m. local time on January 9, running approximately 46 minutes behind schedule. The aircraft, registered A6-EUG, progressed normally across the African continent before intermittent smoke warnings triggered as the crew prepared to cross the South Atlantic.

Acting on standard safety protocols, the pilots diverted to Accra around 4:30 p.m. local time. Ground engineers conducted inspections after landing and determined the alert resulted from a system malfunction rather than an actual fire.

After receiving clearance from maintenance teams, the flight resumed its journey at approximately 7:31 p.m., arriving at São Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport at 11:24 p.m., roughly six hours later than originally scheduled. The return service from São Paulo experienced additional delays of about 90 minutes.

Aviation specialists noted that the captain’s decision reflected industry best practice. Continuing deeper into the Atlantic would have severely limited options for handling an aircraft of the A380’s dimensions, which requires specialized airport infrastructure.

The diverted aircraft is configured with 14 First Class seats, 76 Business Class seats, 56 Premium Economy seats, and 341 Economy Class seats, powered by four GP7270 engines. The jet entered service with Emirates in October 2016 following its initial test flight earlier that year under temporary Airbus registration.

Friday’s arrival marked only the third occasion an A380 has landed at KIA. Emirates previously operated a demonstration A380 flight to Accra in 2018 to showcase the airport’s upgraded terminal facilities. British Airways brought the double-decker aircraft to Accra in September 2022 during a technical fuel stop on a Johannesburg to London Heathrow service.

Emirates currently operates daily Boeing 777-300ER flights between Dubai and Accra, making the A380’s appearance particularly notable for local aviation observers and enthusiasts.

While passengers faced significant delays and potential missed connections in São Paulo, the incident demonstrated adherence to aviation safety standards. Smoke warnings, whether genuine or sensor-related, require immediate evaluation, particularly during long-haul operations with limited diversion alternatives.