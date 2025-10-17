Eminem Reportedly Dating Longtime Stylist Katrina Malota

Rapper Eminem is reportedly romantically involved with his longtime stylist, Katrina Malota. According to an initial report from TMZ, the professional relationship between the 52-year-old artist and the Michigan-based makeup artist has recently turned romantic.

Malota has collaborated with Eminem for years, working on his music videos and other projects. Her online portfolio also lists credits with major artists like Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent.

The “Lose Yourself” rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, was previously married to his ex-wife Kim Scott. The two have a well-documented and tumultuous relationship history, finalizing their divorce nearly two decades ago.

In a past interview, Eminem admitted he found dating challenging after his divorce. Neither Eminem nor Malota has publicly commented on the current dating speculation, leaving fans to watch for any official confirmation.