Emerging Markets Stage Biggest Rally in 15 Years

Emerging markets are powering through their strongest rally since the global financial crisis as investors redirect capital toward developing economies offering high real yields, improving fundamentals, and valuations that look increasingly attractive compared to expensive developed markets.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, characterizes this surge as one of the most notable shifts in global investment strategy since 2009. After more than a decade where U.S. and European markets dominated portfolio allocations, investors are finally diversifying geographically in a meaningful way, drawn by value that appears both genuine and scalable.

An MSCI benchmark tracking emerging market equities logged its ninth consecutive monthly gain in September, with the index climbing roughly 30% year to date in what represents its strongest annual performance in 15 years. Meanwhile, a JPMorgan index following government bonds issued in local currencies has jumped more than 15%, buoyed by falling inflation, dollar weakness, and sustained demand for real income.

These gains have comfortably outpaced developed market benchmarks, signaling a rotation that many analysts have anticipated for years but which has only recently materialized with conviction.

Green notes that while optimism over interest rate cuts in the United States has helped create favorable conditions, the underlying story runs deeper. The dollar’s weakness acted as the initial catalyst, but this rally also reflects the maturity of emerging markets themselves. Monetary and fiscal policy frameworks have strengthened considerably, governance has improved across multiple jurisdictions, and demographic trends remain far more favorable than those in aging developed economies.

A declining dollar has proved particularly decisive, reducing the burden of dollar denominated debts and easing funding costs across developing nations. This has encouraged capital inflows into both bonds and equities, especially in countries where central banks have maintained high real interest rates despite global pressures to ease aggressively.

Markets such as Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa are attracting renewed foreign participation as their policymakers demonstrate restraint and independence. When the dollar declines, liquidity returns to emerging markets, and it often establishes more permanent positioning rather than flowing back out at the first sign of trouble. The perception among institutional investors is shifting from viewing these economies as speculative bets to treating them as sources of diversification and reliable income.

Asia remains the strongest magnet for capital inflows, supported by its central role in the global technology supply chain. South Korea and Taiwan have posted particularly strong gains this year, lifted by surging demand for semiconductors and equipment essential to artificial intelligence infrastructure and data processing capabilities.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which controls roughly 62% of the global chip market, has become a cornerstone holding for investors seeking exposure to the AI revolution. The company now represents a substantial portion of the MSCI emerging market index, and its performance has helped drive broader enthusiasm for Asian technology plays.

Green suggests that AI has transformed not only how institutional money gets deployed, but where it flows geographically. The physical infrastructure driving this technological revolution is being built primarily in emerging Asia, he notes. Investors wanting long term exposure to artificial intelligence are increasingly finding those opportunities in Seoul, Taipei, and beyond, rather than exclusively in Silicon Valley.

The rebound extends well beyond Asian markets. In Latin America and Africa, governments have capitalized on renewed appetite for local currency debt. According to S&P Global Ratings, bond issuance across 17 major emerging economies outside China has reached a record $286 billion this year as investors chase high yields denominated in local currencies rather than dollars.

Improved fiscal management, stronger current account balances, and moderating inflation have all contributed to restoring confidence in regions that had fallen off the radar for many international investors. Even countries that struggled during previous emerging market crises are finding receptive audiences for their debt offerings, provided they can demonstrate credible economic policies.

Even after this year’s substantial gains, valuations in emerging markets remain compelling relative to developed peers. The MSCI emerging market equity index currently trades at around 14 times projected earnings for next year, compared with approximately 23 times forward earnings for the S&P 500.

Green calls this discount extraordinary, arguing it reveals that despite the rally, emerging markets remain priced for pessimism while delivering improving fundamentals. The valuation re rating process, in his view, has only just begun. If these markets can sustain their policy discipline and economic momentum, there’s considerable room for multiples to expand further.

India has been a notable exception to the broader rally, largely because valuations there were already elevated entering 2025. The country’s long term structural story remains compelling, with favorable demographics and ongoing economic reforms, but near term returns have lagged as investors became more selective about entry points. Elsewhere across emerging markets, currency stability and disciplined fiscal policies have helped restore credibility in regions that had been written off by global capital.

Green believes this dynamic marks a genuine new phase in global investing rather than a temporary cyclical swing. We’re not witnessing the end of developed market strength, he suggests, but we are seeing the beginning of authentic portfolio diversification. The case for meaningful exposure to emerging markets hasn’t been this compelling in years, driven by the combination of falling U.S. interest rates, a softening dollar, and wide valuation gaps that create powerful opportunities for patient capital.

For investors who spent the past decade overweight U.S. equities and largely ignoring developing economies, the current environment presents a strategic inflection point. The question isn’t whether emerging markets deserve attention, but rather how much portfolio rebalancing will ultimately flow toward these faster growing, attractively valued economies as confidence continues building.

Many emerging market economies have learned painful lessons from past boom and bust cycles. They’ve built larger foreign exchange reserves, maintained more flexible exchange rate regimes, and demonstrated greater willingness to tighten policy when necessary rather than pursuing politically popular but economically destructive paths. That institutional maturity is finally being recognized and rewarded by global investors searching for returns that don’t require paying developed market premiums.

The rally’s sustainability will depend on whether these improvements prove durable or whether old patterns of policy mistakes eventually reassert themselves. For now, though, the message from capital flows is unmistakable. After years of being ignored, emerging markets are back on the global investment map in a significant way.