Embassy Breaks Silence on U.S. Detention of Ofori-Atta

The Embassy of Ghana in Washington, DC, has confirmed that Ghana’s former Minister for Finance, Mr. Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta, has been taken into custody by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In a statement issued to all media houses on Friday, the Embassy said it moved swiftly to verify the circumstances surrounding Mr. Ofori-Atta’s detention after receiving the initial information. Upon confirmation, consular officials formally contacted the relevant detention facility to request access to him in order to provide assistance in accordance with established diplomatic and international protocols.

However, the Embassy disclosed that officials at the facility informed them Mr. Ofori-Atta had declined to engage with consular representatives at that time, indicating a preference to do so only in the presence of his legal counsel.

The Embassy emphasized that it remains in close communication with the appropriate United States authorities and is monitoring the situation closely. It reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the rights of the former finance minister are fully respected throughout the process.

The statement was signed by Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Emmanuel Smith, and dated January 10, 2026.

No further details were provided regarding the reasons for the detention, and the Embassy did not indicate how long Mr. Ofori-Atta has been in custody.