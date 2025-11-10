Elsie Raad releases debut EP “LDL(H)A)”: a sonic home for love, loss and liberation

Ghanaian genre-defying artist, Elsie Raad, officially releases her debut project, “LDL(H)A”, a deeply introspective and sonically adventurous body of work inspired by the phrase “Love Don’t Live (Here) Anymore.”

The title’s bracketed “(Here)” carries weight, a quiet question about where love used to reside, and what remains when it’s gone. Across the project, Elsie opens that emotional house room by room, confronting heartbreak, rediscovery, sensuality, and self-affirmation with striking honesty. “I wanted the project to feel like a house,” Elsie explains. “Love left, but I didn’t. So, I had to learn to live in that space with my joy, my pain, my strength. Each track represents another room, another feeling.”

Blending Alternative, Afro, Highlife, Dancehall, R&B, Folk, and Rap, Elsie Raad crafts an experience that transcends genre and expectation. “LDL(H)A” is not just a collection of songs; it’s a statement of identity, freedom, and emotional evolution.

The project arrives after the success of its lead singles, ‘Run’ and ‘6FigureDebby,’ both of which showcased different sides of Elsie’s artistry, from vulnerability to bold self-assurance.

With “LDL(H)A”, Elsie Raad steps into the spotlight not only as a musician but as a storyteller and sonic architect, building a world where love may have left, but healing, rhythm, and truth have moved in. Listen here: https://tiememusicdistro.lnk.to/ldlhalovedontlivehereanymore