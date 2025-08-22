Elon Musk’s X Settles US$500 Million Severance Dispute with Former Staff

Elon Musk and his social media platform X have reached a tentative agreement to resolve a massive severance lawsuit.

The case was brought by nearly 6,000 former employees who claimed they were shortchanged after Musk’s takeover of the company, then called Twitter, in 2022.

The ex-workers, led by former HR head Courtney McMillian, argued they were entitled to up to six months of pay under the company’s own severance plan. Instead, many received just one month’s salary, and some got nothing at all after being laid off in a sweeping cost-cutting move.

Both sides confirmed the settlement in principle in a court filing this week. They asked a federal appeals court to pause an upcoming hearing while they finalize the details. The terms have not been disclosed and will need a judge’s approval.

The lawsuit was one of several major labor disputes that followed Musk’s aggressive restructuring of Twitter, which included cutting more than half of its workforce. The layoffs notably reduced teams responsible for trust and safety, human rights, and content moderation.

This case reflects a broader wave of tech industry retrenchment that also saw Meta, Google, and Microsoft shed tens of thousands of jobs. The question now is whether this settlement brings closure or encourages more challenges against tech giants over their treatment of employees.