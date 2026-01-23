Elon Musk Says Medical School Will Be Pointless

Elon Musk has claimed that medical degrees will soon be pointless as AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered robots will outperform human surgeons. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO (Chief Executive Officer) claimed that humanoid robots like Tesla’s Optimus will outperform the world’s best surgeons within three years.

Speaking on the Moonshots podcast hosted by Peter Diamandis on January 10, 2026, Musk argued that human doctors are slow to train, prone to error, and fundamentally limited.

Right now there’s a shortage of doctors and great surgeons, Musk said. It takes a super long time to learn how to be a good doctor. Doctors have limited time, they make mistakes. How many great surgeons are there? Not that many, he added.

So don’t go to medical school? Diamandis asked Musk.

Yes. Pointless, Musk replied.

Musk said AI powered robots such as Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot will outperform human surgeons at scale within three years. He suggested that medical school could become pointless because AI will provide better medical care than humans and will be accessible broadly.

Everyone will have access to medical care that is better than what the president receives right now, Musk said during the three hour interview.

He argued that the global shortage of surgeons and long training timelines make current medical education unsustainable if AI can rapidly provide superior and scalable outcomes. Musk added that his Optimus robots would not only match but also exceed human surgical precision within the next three years, with even greater dominance in the healthcare industry within four to five years.

It was not the first time Musk had predicted the end of human surgeons. In April 2025, he had already claimed that robots would soon master surgery, pointing to Neuralink’s robot, which implants ultra thin electrodes into the human brain with a level of precision difficult for human hands to achieve.

Musk cited LASIK (Laser Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis) eye surgery as an example, where patients prefer a robot rather than an ophthalmologist with a hand held laser. He argued that robots can share experience, have full spectrum perception, and exhibit zero emotion and zero fatigue.

The claim is tied to Musk’s confidence in Tesla’s Optimus project, a general purpose humanoid robot designed to perform tasks requiring more dexterity and intelligence than most other production ready robots. Musk envisions these robots performing surgeries with superhuman accuracy, cutting down on malpractice errors, and scaling procedures to meet global demands, even for patients who do not have access to quality doctors around the world.

When the short podcast excerpt hit social media, the comments section quickly transformed into a battleground of ideologies, with thousands of users across different platforms weighing in on whether the human touch in medicine is a sacred necessity or an obsolete liability.

A wave of skepticism surged from medical professionals and cautious observers who viewed Musk’s short term timeline as irresponsible hype. Critics argued that medicine is far more than a search and replace diagnostic task, emphasizing that AI lacks the intuition to handle incomplete data or read between the lines when a patient is withholding information.

One commenter wrote that they would trust a robot surgeon only after Musk’s self driving cars can successfully navigate a simple four way stop. Others struck a more nuanced tone, acknowledging that AI could play a transformative role while resisting the notion that it would instantly render physicians obsolete.

Rory Stewart, former British politician and podcaster, questioned the prediction on social media platform X, saying here is Musk’s extreme AI optimism, in this case three to five years on replacement of all surgeons. Why might he be wrong? Reliability. Cost. Insurance. Unions. Public Trust. The many non scalpel roles of surgeons. Similar issues in almost all human domains with AI.

Critics also pointed to Musk’s track record of overly ambitious timelines that have not materialized. Past predictions include putting a man on Mars in 10 years stated in 2011, the second generation Tesla Roadster with production soon announced in 2017, one million robotaxis by 2020 which still have not materialized, and full self driving capability promised as coming next year since 2016.

While robotic surgery is advancing rapidly, experts warn that medicine cannot function without human judgement, accountability and ethical responsibility. The medical community’s rebuttal focuses on three key points. Technical bottleneck indicates that a system integrating force feedback, vision, and thinking cannot be realized in the short term. Systemic barriers suggest that changes in treatment models, ethical systems, and the interplay of human nature will require 10 to 20 years.

However, there is consensus that AI will become a core assistant to doctors, and the level of homogenization and standardization of surgeries will be greatly improved.

AI is already making inroads in several areas of healthcare. AI algorithms are revolutionizing how medical specialists analyze medical images. Tools like Aidoc and Viz.ai use AI to detect abnormalities in CT (Computed Tomography) scans and MRIs (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), helping identify issues like strokes or fractures faster than human radiologists. As of 2026, these systems are already integrated into hospitals worldwide.

Companies like Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Insilico Medicine have begun using AI to accelerate the design of new drugs, allegedly slashing development timelines and drug costs. AI powered chatbots and virtual assistants, such as those built on platforms like ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre trained Transformer), can assist with symptom assessment, appointment summaries, and personalized health advice for those without access to a doctor.

OpenAI recently unveiled ChatGPT Health, a dedicated experience in ChatGPT designed for health and wellness. However, the company categorically indicated that the experience is not designed to replace health practitioners by providing diagnosis and treatment.

Many commenters predicted a future where doctors work with AI as interpreters, guides and human liaisons rather than being outright replaced, emphasizing the value of human judgment and empathy in medicine that cannot easily be coded into software or robots.