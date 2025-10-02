Elon Musk Crosses Historic US$500 Billion Wealth Milestone

Elon Musk has shattered wealth records by becoming the first person in history to achieve a net worth exceeding $500 billion. The milestone came on Wednesday as Tesla shares closed 3.3% higher, pushing his net worth to $500.1 billion according to Forbes, with the rally adding over $6 billion in a single day.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive now sits about $150 billion ahead of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, cementing his position as the world’s wealthiest individual. Most of Musk’s fortune remains tied to his approximately 12% stake in Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer he has led for nearly two decades.

Tesla’s stock performance has been extraordinary over the past year, with shares climbing more than 20% and recently reaching all-time highs. The company’s market capitalization has surged as investors respond positively to what they perceive as renewed focus from Musk on his core businesses.

But Tesla represents only part of Musk’s expanding empire. His artificial intelligence startup xAI has experienced remarkable valuation growth. The company recently raised $10 billion at what was believed to be a roughly $150 billion valuation, though more recent reports suggest xAI has sought to raise $10 billion at a valuation of $200 billion.

SpaceX, Musk’s aerospace venture, continues to dominate the commercial space industry with contracts from NASA and private clients. The rocket company has become integral to America’s space program while maintaining ambitious plans for Mars colonization.

However, Musk’s wealth journey this year hasn’t been without turbulence. His association with the second Trump administration received backlash, resulting in his net worth dropping by $126 billion between December 2024 and March 2025. The decline came as Musk faced criticism for his involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an initiative aimed at reducing federal spending and jobs.

Market watchers suggest investors are now relieved to see Musk directing more attention toward his business ventures rather than political endeavors. Tesla chair Robyn Denholm recently noted that Musk is back “front and centre” at the electric vehicle maker, a development that appears to have reassured shareholders.

The path to becoming the world’s first trillionaire could be within reach for Musk if Tesla achieves its ambitious targets. The company has outlined bold goals including selling one million artificial intelligence robots, delivering another 12 million Tesla vehicles, and increasing the company’s valuation eightfold. Achievement of these targets would trigger substantial compensation payouts for Musk.

Yet questions persist about whether one individual can effectively manage such a sprawling business empire. Musk currently oversees Tesla, SpaceX, xAI, social media platform X (formerly Twitter), brain-computer interface company Neuralink, and tunneling venture The Boring Company. Critics argue this divided attention has occasionally hurt Tesla’s performance, while supporters point to his track record of transforming multiple industries.

The South African-born entrepreneur’s wealth accumulation far exceeds historical precedents. Before Musk, no individual had come close to half a trillion dollars in net worth. His fortune now represents more than the gross domestic product of many nations.

Financial analysts note that Musk’s wealth remains heavily concentrated in equity holdings rather than liquid assets, meaning his net worth fluctuates dramatically with stock market movements. A significant downturn in Tesla shares or challenges at SpaceX or xAI could quickly erode billions from his fortune.

For now, though, Musk’s position atop the global wealth rankings appears secure. His companies continue pushing boundaries in electric vehicles, space exploration, and artificial intelligence—three sectors expected to define the coming decades.

The $500 billion milestone represents not just personal achievement but also reflects growing investor confidence in the technologies and industries Musk has championed. Whether this marks a temporary peak or a stepping stone toward even greater wealth remains one of the most watched questions in global finance.