Elmina Police Launch Manhunt for Prophet After Liberian Travels for Failed Flood Prophecy

Police in Elmina have declared self styled prophet Ebo Noah wanted after a Liberian national travelled to Ghana allegedly acting on his viral prophecy predicting a global flood. Elmina District Commander Chief Superintendent Abraham Bansah tasked a team led by Police Assistant Superintendents Lawrence Anane and Augustina Quainoo on December 18, 2025 to locate and arrest Ebo Noah for interrogation, though the operation did not succeed as his whereabouts remained unknown.

The police team visited the homes of Ebo Noah’s parents in Elmina, questioning them along with neighbors familiar with the social media sensation. However, his whereabouts still remain unknown. Police have since launched a fresh manhunt following an incident on December 25, 2025 at approximately 7:40 p.m. when a radio presenter with Benya FM identified as Sofo Blessing brought one Paul Telly Jalloh, a citizen of Liberia, to the Elmina District Police Headquarters.

Telly Jalloh travelled from Liberia to join what he believed was Ebo Noah’s ark after reading social media posts attributed to the prophet. According to police, Jalloh reported that he had travelled to Elmina after encountering claims that a worldwide flood would occur on December 25 and that safety could only be found by joining an ark in Elmina or Takoradi.

Local residents familiar with Ebo Noah told police that he is a native of Elmina but disputed claims that he is a prophet or that he owns any form of ark. During interrogation, Jalloh told police he first encountered the prophecy through social media and international news platforms, including CNN and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), as early as June 8, 2025. He said he initially travelled to Takoradi, then moved through Accra and Cape Coast before finally arriving at Elmina Beach in search of the purported ark.

Following the interview, the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem (KEEA) Immigration Department was notified. Immigration officials have since profiled Jalloh and begun arrangements to repatriate him to Liberia to reunite with his family. He remains in police custody pending completion of the process. Police say investigations into the alleged prophecy and the whereabouts of Ebo Noah are ongoing and led by Chief Inspector Jonas Solee.

The 30 year old man identifying as Ebo Noah or Ebo Jesus attracted global attention after predicting a catastrophic three year flood starting December 25, 2025. With over 32,000 Instagram followers and 77,100 TikTok followers, he shared videos showing himself constructing multiple wooden boats, reportedly up to ten, modeled after biblical Noah’s ark.

Ebo Noah first gained international attention in August 2025 when he began posting videos on social media showing himself constructing wooden arks and warning that God had revealed a three year period of rain would begin on December 25, 2025. He claimed the flooding would devastate the earth similar to the biblical account of Noah. The vessels, constructed with help from local fishermen, appear significantly smaller than the biblical ark described in Genesis.

Reports indicate thousands of people from Ghana and other African countries travelled to the supposed ark locations in preparation for the predicted event. Videos circulating on social media showed crowds gathering near the wooden structures in anticipation. On December 24, one day before the predicted flood, Ebo Noah announced a postponement, stating he received a fresh vision showing large numbers gathering but the existing structures could not accommodate everyone.

In a video message shared on social media, Ebo Noah stated that through his prayers and intercession with other men of God, God had given more time to build additional arks. Therefore, tomorrow, nobody should rush to any location. I am not selling tickets. I am not taking money from anyone either. Please stay home, enjoy yourself, and have fun. I also wish all of you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, he stated.

When no flood materialized on Christmas Day, Ebo declared God granted more time for additional arks. In a surprising turn, the self styled prophet appeared on stage during the Rapperholic 2025 concert of Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, on December 25. Viral videos from the event showed Ebo Noah being warmly received and cheered by thousands of concertgoers. Speaking in Twi language, he urged people to enjoy themselves and party.

His appearance at the major entertainment event hours after his prophecy failed sparked widespread criticism. Many questioned why a man who had warned of imminent apocalyptic destruction would appear at a concert. Social media users reacted with a mix of disbelief, amusement, and criticism, with several calling for his arrest.

Videos circulating on Instagram showed a man believed to be the stranded Liberian sitting beside his suitcase in Elmina, visibly frustrated and appearing uncertain about his next move. Residents in the area took to social media seeking help and refuge for the man after videos showing him sitting alone and seemingly hopeless began circulating online.

A good Samaritan from Elmina, Central Region reported that the man had been in tears since early morning December 26 after realizing that the feared flood never came and that his hopes of salvation were misplaced. Reports emerged of people traveling from neighboring countries, with multiple accounts documenting individuals who had sold belongings or quit jobs in preparation for the prophesied event.

In interviews, Ebo Noah claimed his ark could accommodate 600 million people worldwide. He emphasized the project was a community effort and repeatedly stated he was not selling tickets or collecting money from followers. The prophet also cautioned people against quitting their jobs or selling their properties based on his prophecy.

However, reports surfaced that Ebo allegedly used donations from followers to purchase a luxury Mercedes Benz reportedly worth approximately $89,000. Social media posts showed photographs of what appeared to be a new Mercedes Benz vehicle, sparking further controversy about the prophet’s financial activities and contradicting his claims about not collecting money.

Ghanaian lawyer Yuda Brown warned that Ebo Noah could face a prison sentence of up to three years with hard labor, stating that his actions could fall afoul of at least two separate laws in Ghana. Taking to social media, Brown broke down potential legal charges facing the ark builder following his failed prediction.

Ghanaian authorities arrested Ebo Noah briefly in December over concerns his statements were causing public panic, particularly among residents living abroad, though he was subsequently released. The incident has reignited discussions in Ghana about the influence of self proclaimed prophets and the balance between religious freedom and public safety.

When confronted with the biblical covenant in Genesis where God promised never again to destroy the earth with floods, Ebo Noah responded that even God can change his mind, referencing the biblical account of King Hezekiah. Recent rainfall in Ghana intensified fears among some believers, with several people taking the prophecy seriously enough to make preparations.

While some supporters viewed Ebo Noah as a genuine prophet preparing for the end times, critics questioned the practicality of the vessels and suggested the project was a social media publicity stunt. Some skeptics characterized him as a content creator rather than a prophet, noting his sophisticated use of social media platforms to build following and generate engagement.

Speaking on the Behind The Lens podcast with Queen Liz, Ebo Noah stated the message first came to him in a dream in 2023, which he claimed was given by God as a warning about impending destruction. He added that the vision did not stop there, returning again and again over the years and persisting through 2025.

As of December 30, 2025, the predicted catastrophic flood had not materialized, and Ghana continued normal operations. People in Takoradi, a popular coastal city in southern Ghana, reportedly composed a song about Ebo Noah, reflecting the cultural impact and widespread awareness of the failed prophecy.

The case highlights the challenges authorities face regulating religious expression while protecting public safety. Ghana’s constitution guarantees freedom of religion and expression, creating tension when prophetic declarations potentially cause public panic, financial harm, or international incidents like stranded foreign nationals.

The incident also underscores social media’s role in amplifying unverified prophecies, blending faith, fear, and viral sensationalism in West Africa. Platforms including TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram enabled Ebo Noah to reach audiences far beyond Ghana, contributing to thousands traveling to Elmina based on content that traditional media gatekeepers might have questioned or contextualized differently.

The Liberian national’s predicament exemplifies the real world consequences of viral prophecies. Jalloh’s decision to travel internationally, apparently without verifying the legitimacy of claims or ensuring he had resources for return, reflects the power of social media content to influence behavior across borders. His case raises questions about platforms’ responsibilities regarding content that could cause harm.

For immigration authorities, the incident creates operational challenges managing individuals who enter Ghana based on false pretenses. While Jalloh apparently entered legally, his stated purpose for travel, joining an ark to escape global flooding, suggests vulnerability to exploitation and raises questions about due diligence by both travelers and border officials.

The coming days will reveal whether police successfully locate Ebo Noah and what charges, if any, authorities pursue. His continued social media presence and public appearances, including at the Rapperholic concert, suggest confidence that legal consequences will be limited. Whether Ghanaian law provides adequate tools for addressing prophetic declarations that cause demonstrable harm remains an open question.

For Paul Telly Jalloh, the immediate concern involves completing repatriation processes and returning to family in Liberia. His experience serves as a cautionary tale about verifying extraordinary claims before making life altering decisions based on social media content. Whether he faces ridicule, sympathy, or support upon return depends partly on how his community interprets his faith driven journey.

The broader question involves how West African societies navigate the tension between respecting religious expression and protecting citizens from harmful misinformation. As social media continues democratizing access to mass audiences, traditional gatekeeping mechanisms prove inadequate for preventing prophets, authentic or otherwise, from reaching believers willing to act on their messages.