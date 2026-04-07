Elizabeth Seung Park No Longer CEO Of NuriFlex Gh. Ltd.; New CEO Appointed

Ghana Ltd has announced significant changes in its executive leadership, including the appointment of two new Co-Chief Executive Officers, as part of efforts to strengthen management efficiency and reinforce business operations in the country.

In a formal notice addressed to the Electricity Company of Ghana, the company introduced Minseung Cho and Jinman Lee as its new Co-CEOs. The executives are tasked with overseeing key collaborations and ensuring prompt, effective support for ongoing projects.

The notice also confirmed that Elizabeth Seung Park, the former CEO, is no longer affiliated with the company.

The newly appointed leaders expressed their commitment to maintaining continuity in existing business operations while building stronger long-term partnerships.

“We are dedicated to strengthening our cooperation and delivering successful project outcomes. We kindly request continued support from all our partners,” the letter signed by the new Co-CEOs stated.

NuriFlex Ghana Ltd emphasized that the leadership restructuring aims to enhance the company’s stability and capacity to deliver high-quality services within Ghana’s energy sector.