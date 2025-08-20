Elixir Clinic – Redefining Aesthetic Medicine in Ghana

At Elixir Clinic, beauty meets science to deliver world-class aesthetic and wellness care right here in Ghana. Since opening in April 2024, Elixir Clinic has quickly become a trusted destination for advanced cosmetic dermatology, body sculpting, facial augmentation, and wellness therapies — all under the expert leadership of Dr. Bright Kyei Wiredu.

Dr. Wiredu is not only a highly trained Medical Doctor (MBChB, University of Ghana Medical School), but also a Global Executive MBA holder (CEIBS), a Fellow of the Canadian Board of Aesthetic Medicine, a Member of the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine, and a Fellow of the Global Academy of Finance and Management. His unique blend of medical expertise, business acumen, and aesthetic mastery drives Elixir Clinic’s commitment to excellence.

✨ Elixir Clinic Services Include:

• Advanced Body Sculpting & Liposuction – Including Smart Lipo & BBL

• Advanced Facial Augmentation – Fat Transfer, Dermal Fillers, Botox, Skin Boosters

• Cosmetic Dermatology – Acne, Scars, Stretch Marks, Spider Veins, Pigmentation, Anti-Aging

• IV Drip Therapies – Glow Infusions, Detox, Anti-aging, Immunity Boost

• Hair Restoration and Transplant Services – Modern Techniques For Natural, Lasting Results

💎 Why Choose Elixir Clinic?

At Elixir Clinic, every treatment is built around safety, precision, and natural results. Our clients are welcomed into a serene, private environment where professionalism meets compassionate care. From consultation to aftercare, our team ensures every client feels confident, comfortable, and empowered in their transformation journey.

We are proud to share that Elixir Clinic was recently honored at the 4th Ghana Medical & Diagnostic Excellence Awards 2025, winning the title of “Most Promising Body Sculpting Center of the Year.” This recognition affirms our dedication to innovation, safety, and outstanding patient results.

👨‍⚕️ Leadership with Vision

Under Dr. Bright Kyei Wiredu’s guidance, Elixir Clinic is not only raising the bar for aesthetic medicine in Ghana but also building a hub of innovation and patient-centered care that competes globally.

🌍 Join the Elixir Experience

Step into a world where your beauty, confidence, and well-being come first. Whether you seek subtle enhancements, transformative procedures, or rejuvenating wellness therapies — Elixir Clinic is your trusted partner.

Location

Elixir Clinic is Located at East Legon, Accra

MR4V+Q7W, Nii Torgbor Ave, Accra

Tel: +233 596 038 877