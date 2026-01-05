Element15 Provides Free Borehole Water to Over 600 Households in Tamale, Creates Jobs in Northern Region

Thousands of residents in the Old Airport area of Tamale are set to enjoy uninterrupted access to clean and safe drinking water following the installation of a free borehole water system by water solutions company, Element15.

The newly installed borehole, which runs on Element15’s innovative BAR water purification system, is expected to serve more than 600 households in the area.

Residents will fetch water directly from connected pipes at no cost, significantly easing the burden on families who previously struggled to access potable water.

The initiative comes at a critical time as Ghana continues to battle a growing water crisis driven by pollution, illegal mining (galamsey), and poor sanitation. Experts have warned that if current trends persist, the country could be forced to import water by 2030, while waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid remain a public health concern.

Beyond providing clean water, Element15’s intervention is also making a strong impact on employment and livelihoods in the Northern Region. The company’s BAR water purification system is not only energy-free and easy to maintain but is also designed to create jobs at the community level.

Youth in the Northern Region are being trained and employed to install, maintain, and monitor the BAR systems. Others are engaged as community managers, system overseers, logistics coordinators, and local liaisons, ensuring the smooth operation of the water facilities while earning stable incomes.

“This initiative is not just about water. It’s about dignity. It’s about jobs. It’s about giving our young people a reason to stay and work in their communities,” a Public Relations Director of Element15 noted.

The BAR system, which can be attached to boreholes and other water sources, effectively filters bacteria, viruses, and heavy metals—some of which are introduced into water bodies through illegal mining activities. Its decentralized and scalable nature means that every new installation creates additional employment opportunities, making it both a public health solution and an economic development tool.

In Northern Ghana, where many communities still face challenges accessing clean water, the system is already benefiting households, schools, and public facilities. Families are reporting improved access to safe water, while local workers gain technical skills and long-term income.

As the success of the Old Airport project gains attention, calls are growing for the government, development partners, and policymakers to support Element15 to scale up its operations nationwide. Supporters argue that backing such local innovations would help address Ghana’s water emergency while advancing national goals on job creation and environmental resilience.

The Public Relations Officer of the company, Issah Nasir expressed gratitude to Element15’s leadership, thanking and lauding the Chief Executive Officer for what he described as an “impressive and selfless gesture” to the people of Tamale, noting that the initiative demonstrates how private-sector innovation can directly transform lives and communities.