Electroland Ghana Limited Unveils ‘Cedi Apicki Apicki Promo’

Electroland Ghana Limited is running the “Cedi Apicki Apicki Promo,” a campaign that is offering significant price reductions on various electronic appliances from our top brands like Samsung, TCL, Midea and NASCO.

This second press conference is in response again to the continuous appreciation of the Ghanaian Cedi against major foreign currencies which we want to pass the benefits to customers.

With the Discount on top of the already existing discount, our customers will enjoy double price drops across a wide range of electronic appliances from televisions, air conditioners, washing machines, gas cookers, refrigerators, small kitchen appliances and more.

Customers all over Ghana will get additional discounts on top of existing prices, leveraging the Cedi’s appreciation against the dollar.

Electroland’s Dynamic Pricing offers Prices that will be adjusted based on the Cedi’s performance with further reductions if the Cedi continues to appreciate.

The Apicki Apicki promo is available at Electroland Ghana’s showrooms and authorized resellers across Ghana.

This campaign aligns with the government’s appeal to businesses to pass on the benefits of the Cedi’s appreciation to customers.

We also want use this opportunity to caution the general public against fraudulent individuals and groups impersonating our brand to promote fake promotions and scams.

We urge all customers to verify any promotion or communication through our official channels and report any suspicious activity to us directly.

Your safety and trust are our top priority. We remain committed to delivering value, integrity, and genuine offers to all our cherished customers.

Thank you for your continued support. We wish you well and look forward to serving you with excellence.

For more information, call (0503159739 EGL main number) (0502989894 Nasco Number)