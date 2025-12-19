ElectroChem Ghana Faces Backlash Over Workers’ Pay Amid GHC200,000 Chiefs’ Event Sponsorship

ElectroChem Ghana Limited has come under renewed public criticism in Ada following reports that the company allegedly sponsored an end-of-year gathering of the Ada Community Chiefs’ Association to the tune of GHC200,000, despite ongoing disputes over unpaid salaries and benefits owed to former employees.

The salt mining company, which operates at the Songor Lagoon, has for months been at the centre of tension with sections of the Ada community over the dismissal of workers, most of them local youth, who say they were laid off without payment of outstanding wages and benefits.

The affected workers have staged several protests and picketing exercises, accusing the company of failing to honour its obligations. Following interventions by some stakeholders, an arrangement was reportedly reached under which proceeds from salt sales would be shared, with 70 per cent earmarked to settle the claims of the dismissed workers and 30 per cent retained by the company.

Residents, however, say confidence in that arrangement has been shaken by revelations that ElectroChem provided an alleged GHC200,000 to support a chiefs’ meeting, raising questions about the company’s earlier claims of financial constraints.

Some community members argue that the sponsorship suggests the company has access to funds that could have been used to address the grievances of the former employees. They have also criticised traditional leaders for accepting the sponsorship while the dispute over workers’ pay remains unresolved.

In a statement, Asafoatser Songor I, who describes himself as the mouthpiece of Songor, expressed deep concern over the situation, warning that the company’s actions risk further eroding trust between investors and the local community if outstanding worker issues are not urgently addressed.

“This development has deepened frustration in the community,” a resident told this reporter, noting that several former workers have been without income for months.

The incident has reignited broader debate in Ada about corporate responsibility, the role of traditional authorities, and the management of natural resources, particularly the Songor Lagoon, which holds economic and cultural significance for the people.

As of the time of filing this report, ElectroChem Ghana Limited had not publicly responded to the criticisms, and it remains unclear when the outstanding payments to the dismissed workers will be made.