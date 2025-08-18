Electrochem Ghana announces temporary workforce reset to enhance efficiency

Electrochem Ghana Ltd, operators of the Ada Songor Salt Concession, has announced a temporary workforce adjustment as part of a broader strategy to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

The directive, effective immediately, applies to selected departments and operational sites across the company. Contrary to speculation of a mass layoff, management has clarified that this is a temporary reset, not a permanent termination of employment.

Founder and Executive Chairman of the McDan Group, Dr Daniel McKorley, explained:“Yes. But not all of them. We are resetting for efficiency. After that, they will all come back.”

Electrochem Ghana emphasized that the move is designed to realign operations, boost productivity, and ensure long-term sustainability in Ghana’s salt industry.

As part of the McDan Group, Electrochem Ghana has been at the forefront of reviving and modernizing salt production at Ada Songor — the largest salt concession in West Africa. The company reassured stakeholders that the temporary workforce reset will not derail its core mission of making Ghana a leading player in the global salt market.

Electrochem remains committed to its employees, the Ada community, and Ghana at large, and will continue to provide updates as the efficiency reset progresses.

Electrochem Ghana Ltd

Electrochem Ghana Ltd is a subsidiary of the McDan Group, operating the Ada Songor Salt Concession. With a vision to position Ghana as a major global supplier of industrial salt, Electrochem is committed to sustainable operations, community development, and creating long-term economic value for the country.