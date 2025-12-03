Electric Vehicle Conference Opens in Accra Today

The Electric Vehicles Revolution Africa (ERA) e-mobility conference begins today at the Alisa Hotel in Ridge, Accra, bringing together policymakers, industry players, and experts to shape the future of green transportation in Ghana and West Africa. The annual event aims to influence policy development while deepening practical experiences in the electric vehicle sector.

Speakers from across Africa will join Ghanaian EV dealers and representatives from the Ministries of Energy, Finance, and Transport for the two day dialogue. The gathering focuses on sustainable transportation strategies and the region’s green energy transition.

Lesley Arthur, Conference Convenor and Founder of the Energy Quest Foundation, explained that the event will serve as a platform for discussing government programs targeting green transportation. He anticipates significant shifts within the next five years to accelerate Ghana’s adoption of electric vehicles.

“The Ministries of Finance, Transport and Energy agree that Ghana cannot be left out of the electric vehicle revolution. However, they are not harmonised on a policy as a governmental approach,” Arthur stated. He emphasized that the conference objectives include learning from African and global best practices to influence domestic policies promoting an EV revolution.

Global electric vehicle numbers reached 58 million units in 2024, with EVs comprising 20 to 25 percent of all new car sales. This figure more than doubles the 26 million units in use during 2022.

Africa’s market is projected to reach 25.4 billion US dollars by 2029, with South Africa and Ethiopia leading continental adoption. Burkina Faso has emerged as a surprising competitor through ITAQUA, a solar powered car capable of traveling 330 kilometers on a 30 minute battery charge.

“Burkina Faso’s ITAQUA is made in Ouagadougou with local resources and by local engineers,” Arthur noted. He questioned how Burkina Faso achieved this breakthrough, attributing success to policy, a can do mindset, and leadership commitment to creating necessary momentum.

Ghana currently has fewer than 25,000 EV units in 2025. Limited public charging infrastructure and high model costs appear to discourage wider adoption.

Ashie Galloway, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Drive EV Gh, described the growth opportunities as impossible to ignore. “The technology is changing so quickly. It is very exciting for us. The real advantage is carbon credits, sustainability and saving the planet’s future,” Galloway explained.

He highlighted massive market potential, noting that replacing just 20 percent of Ghana’s 3.5 million vehicles would mean selling 700,000 units over five years alongside necessary infrastructure development.

The conference features exhibitors and speakers across the industry spectrum. Beyond deepening experiences and spotlighting Ghana’s EV adoption policy, organizers envision positioning Ghana as West Africa’s EV power hub.

Power production emerges as a critical consideration. While EVs reduce fossil fuel dependence, renewable energy technologies must expand dramatically to support widespread vehicle adoption. This power infrastructure represents substantial business opportunities throughout West Africa.

Arthur articulated success metrics centered on establishing Ghana as the West African hub for EV related activities, particularly power generation and value chain development. He emphasized manufacturing potential, sales networks, and servicing capabilities while highlighting Ghana’s lithium discoveries as foundational to battery production.

Conference attendees can experience EVs firsthand by test driving available models throughout the two day event. The gathering represents a pivotal moment for aligning governmental policy with private sector innovation to accelerate Ghana’s electric vehicle transition.