Electoral Commission Set to Declare Professor Unopposed in Tamale Central

The Electoral Commission (EC) will formally declare Professor Alidu Seidu of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as Member of Parliament for Tamale Central constituency after no other candidates emerged during an extended nomination period that closed Sunday evening.

The unprecedented situation arose when the extended deadline for filing nominations passed at 5:00 PM on September 21, with no political parties or independent candidates stepping forward to challenge the NDC candidate. This marks a rare occurrence in Ghana’s electoral history where a parliamentary seat will be filled without a traditional contest.

Lucas Yiryil, Northern Regional Director of the EC, confirmed that no nomination forms were collected during the ten-day extension period designed to encourage competitive participation. The commission will now issue a formal communique outlining the process to declare Professor Seidu as the duly elected representative for the constituency.

The development means the planned by-election scheduled for September 30, 2025, will not proceed as originally intended, representing an exceptional circumstance in Ghana’s democratic processes where unopposed victories typically occur only in local government elections.

The by-election became necessary following the tragic death of incumbent MP Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, who served as Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation before perishing in the August 6, 2025 Ghana Air Force helicopter crash that also claimed Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and six other officials.

Professor Seidu, an Associate Professor and Head of the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana Legon, secured the NDC’s nomination through a landslide primary victory, polling 840 votes. His academic background in political science provides relevant expertise for parliamentary duties, particularly in understanding legislative processes and governance structures.

The initial nomination period attracted three candidates, but withdrawals by the People’s National Convention (PNC) and Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) left Professor Seidu as the sole remaining contender. The EC’s decision to reopen nominations for an additional ten-day window demonstrated commitment to ensuring competitive electoral processes, though this effort ultimately failed to attract new candidates.

The absence of opposition candidates reflects several potential factors including resource constraints for smaller parties, strategic calculations about electoral viability, and the NDC’s traditional strength in Northern Region constituencies. Professor Seidu’s unopposed path to Parliament also highlights challenges facing opposition parties in mounting effective campaigns for by-elections.

This outcome provides the NDC with seamless continuity in parliamentary representation for Tamale Central, avoiding potential campaign costs and uncertainties associated with contested elections. The party maintains its grip on a constituency previously held by the late Minister Mohammed, who had served both the area and national government with distinction.

The EC’s handling of this situation establishes precedent for future unopposed scenarios, demonstrating institutional flexibility while maintaining constitutional requirements for proper electoral procedures. The commission’s formal declaration process ensures legitimacy despite the absence of traditional voting.

For Tamale Central constituents, Professor Seidu’s unopposed victory means immediate parliamentary representation without the typical campaign period disruptions. His academic credentials suggest policy-focused approaches to constituency development and national legislative contributions.

The development concludes an electoral process that began with tragedy but ensures continued parliamentary representation for the Northern Region constituency through constitutional procedures designed to maintain democratic governance continuity.