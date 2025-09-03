Electoral Commission Leaders May Face Removal Following Chief Justice Ouster

Ghana’s Electoral Commission leadership could be targeted for removal from office following President John Dramani Mahama’s dismissal of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkonoo, according to a former United Nations governance adviser.

Prof. Baffour Agyeman-Duah alleged Wednesday that a petition seeking the removal of Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa and her two deputies has been submitted to the presidency, suggesting continued institutional changes under the new administration.

The governance expert claimed the ruling National Democratic Congress has identified Electoral Commission leadership as the next target after successfully removing the Chief Justice earlier this week.

“Yesterday we were told that the NDC has not finished yet in terms of the people they intend to remove,” Prof. Agyeman-Duah said during an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show. He suggested Dr. Eric Bossman Asare and Samuel Tettey, the EC’s two deputy commissioners, would also face removal proceedings.

President Mahama removed Chief Justice Torkonoo from office with immediate effect on Tuesday, citing Article 146(9) of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution. The presidential spokesperson indicated the decision followed recommendations from a constitutional committee established under Article 146.

The Chief Justice’s removal marked the first major institutional change since Mahama assumed office following December’s presidential election victory. Torkonoo had served as Ghana’s first female Chief Justice since her appointment in 2023.

Prof. Agyeman-Duah warned that targeting multiple institutional leaders risks undermining public confidence in Ghana’s democratic framework. He expressed concern about the politicization of key governance institutions that traditionally maintain neutrality.

“You don’t have to politicise certain key institutions of governance so the people can continuously have trust and believe in the role that they play in a democracy,” the former UN adviser cautioned.

Ghana’s Electoral Commission has overseen several contentious elections in recent years, with opposition parties frequently challenging the body’s independence and credibility. The commission faced particular scrutiny during the 2020 presidential election, which resulted in Supreme Court litigation.

The current EC leadership under Jean Mensa has implemented significant electoral reforms, including new voter registration systems and constituency boundary adjustments. These changes have generated political debate about the commission’s neutrality and operational effectiveness.

Constitutional experts note that removing Electoral Commission officials requires adherence to specific legal procedures outlined in Ghana’s constitution. The process typically involves parliamentary approval and detailed justification for any dismissals.

Political analysts suggest the potential targeting of EC leadership reflects broader tensions over electoral governance in Ghana. Recent elections have produced narrow victory margins, intensifying scrutiny of the commission’s role in maintaining electoral integrity.

The Electoral Commission has not responded to the removal allegations. Commission officials typically avoid commenting on political speculation regarding their tenure and institutional independence.

Opposition parties have previously called for electoral reforms and leadership changes within key institutions. The New Patriotic Party, now in opposition, has criticized what it terms the politicization of state institutions under NDC leadership.

Ghana’s democratic institutions have generally maintained stability since the country’s return to constitutional rule in 1992. However, recent political developments have raised questions about institutional independence and the separation of powers.

The potential removal proceedings occur as Ghana prepares for local government elections and ongoing voter registration exercises. Electoral Commission stability traditionally proves crucial during active electoral periods.