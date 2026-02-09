Electoral Commission Calls IPAC Meeting Ahead of Ayawaso East By-Election

The Electoral Commission (EC) has scheduled an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting for Wednesday, February 11, 2026, as part of preparations for the Ayawaso East parliamentary by-election.

The Commission announced the meeting will take place at 11:00 a.m. at its corporate headquarters in Accra, with discussions focused exclusively on arrangements and procedures for conducting the by-election. In a notice dated February 6, 2026, addressed to general secretaries of all registered political parties, the Commission directed each party to send no more than two representatives to the session.

The invitation was signed by Dr Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chairperson in charge of Corporate Services, acting on behalf of the EC Chairperson.

Interest in the Ayawaso East contest has intensified in recent days, largely due to developments within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), including allegations of vote buying during its internal parliamentary primary. The primary, held on Saturday, February 7, 2026, saw Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed secure 431 votes to defeat Hajia Amina Adam, who polled 399 votes.

Following the primary, reports emerged that Baba Jamal allegedly distributed items including 32-inch television sets and boiled eggs to delegates during the voting process. The NDC has established a three-member investigative committee chaired by Kofi Totobi Quakyi to probe the allegations, with a report expected by February 10, 2026.

President John Dramani Mahama ordered the immediate recall of Baba Jamal from his post as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria on February 7, 2026. In a press release, Baba Jamal denied the allegations, stating categorically that he had not engaged in any vote buying or election malpractices and pledged to assist the party in its investigation.

The Ayawaso East by-election has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026, following the death of the sitting Member of Parliament, Mahama Naser Toure, on January 4, 2026. The Commission opened nominations for prospective candidates from Monday, February 9, to Wednesday, February 11, 2026, with a filing fee of ten thousand Ghana cedis per candidate.