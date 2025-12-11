Election Watchdog Warns Kpandai Reruns Expose Deep Electoral System Lapses

Election Watch Ghana (EWG) has raised strong concerns over the recurring reruns of elections in the Kpandai constituency, cautioning that the trend is placing an unnecessary burden on public finances and eroding confidence in the country’s electoral processes.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the non partisan elections watchdog said the repeated polls in specific constituencies and polling stations point to significant shortcomings in election administration. According to EWG, the situation is both financially wasteful and damaging to public trust. The impartiality of electoral officers, who are expected to remain neutral facilitators, is critical to ensuring free, fair and credible elections, the statement noted, adding that the increasing incidence of reruns points to a need for urgent reforms.

EWG further urged political actors in Kpandai, including the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to fully participate in the upcoming by elections, adding that competitive and inclusive contests are vital for strengthening Ghana’s democratic culture. The group also called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to demonstrate greater diligence, strictly enforce electoral guidelines, and enhance transparency in its operations.

We urge the EC to address the operational inefficiencies that have evidently contributed to these costly and avoidable reruns, the statement added. Signed by conveners Mark Ewusi Arkoh and Jude Balma, the statement underscored that collective commitment to transparent and fair elections remains central to safeguarding Ghana’s democracy. EWG has invited citizens and stakeholders to join efforts to push for electoral reforms that prioritise integrity, accountability and public confidence.

Former Vice President and NPP presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has criticised the decision to trigger processes for a rerun of the disputed Kpandai parliamentary election, describing the move as hasty and harmful to democratic norms. Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a campaign tour, Bawumia said the handling of the matter risks undermining long standing democratic principles.

To say the least, it is very disappointing. What is going on in our country? It is like our tenets of democracy are being undermined, he said, reacting to the Electoral Commission’s preparations following a High Court ruling that declared the Kpandai seat vacant. Bawumia argued that past practice in Ghana’s parliamentary disputes has allowed legal processes to conclude before state institutions intervene.

The issue of Kpandai with Matthew Nyindam is not a new issue in our democratic politics. We have had issues with Dan Abodakpi, issues with Gyakye Quayson in Assin. Basically we’ve had the House allow the court processes to be exhausted before state institutions are stampeded into acting in ways that undermine our democracy, he said.

He noted that the former Member of Parliament (MP), Matthew Nyindam, currently has multiple active cases challenging the decision. Matthew Nyindam should have had his day in court. He has filed appeal processes at the High Court, he has filed judicial review at the Supreme Court and none of the cases have been adjudicated. Why the indecent haste, he asked.

Bawumia called for a pause on all administrative actions until the courts determine the challenges. I think that we should take a halt to these processes and allow him to have his day in court, he said. He warned that undermining democratic principles can have severe consequences for the nation, adding that democracy is something precious that everyone has subscribed to.

The EC said on Wednesday it will hold a rerun of the Kpandai Constituency parliamentary election on December 30, following a High Court ruling ordering the poll within 30 days. The EC announced the date in a press release, noting that the seat had become vacant after the Clerk to Parliament formally notified the commission of the occurrence of a vacancy. The rerun will be contested only by the three candidates who stood in the 2024 parliamentary election.

The announcement follows a legal challenge by Daniel Nsala Wakpal, the 2024 NDC parliamentary candidate for Kpandai, who filed a contempt suit against EC Chair Jean Mensa. Wakpal alleged that the commission had failed to comply with the High Court’s November 24 order, describing the delay as a deliberate disregard for the High Court and interference with the administration of justice.

In the December 2024 parliamentary election, Nyindam, representing the NPP, secured 27,947 votes, or 53.47 percent, defeating Wakpal of the NDC, who obtained 24,213 votes, or 46.33 percent. The All People’s Congress (APC) candidate, Donkor Eric Nipani, polled 104 votes. The Tamale High Court, on November 24, 2025, annulled the election following a petition alleging irregularities at 41 out of 152 polling stations and directed that a fresh parliamentary election be conducted within 30 days.

In a letter dated December 4, 2025, the Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, informed EC Chairperson Jean Mensa of the vacancy created after the court’s decision. The 2024 election in the constituency was characterised by violence. At the collation centre, election materials such as ballots and Biometric Verification Devices were reportedly vandalised during the chaos.

Nyindam has filed notices of appeal and a stay of execution against the ruling of the Tamale High Court. The Supreme Court is expected to hear his application for judicial review on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. The NPP, at a press conference on Tuesday, also took issue with the Clerk of Parliament’s decision to notify the EC of the vacancy before the determination of the appeal.

EWG’s statement marks the second time in two years the organisation has flagged concerns about electoral administration in Kpandai. The watchdog emphasised that the recurring disputes and subsequent reruns reflect deeper operational and managerial weaknesses within the Electoral Commission, and urged urgent structural improvements.