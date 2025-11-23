Elders Plead For CJ, CCG, IGP Intervention In Ngleshie Alata Paramount Chieftaincy Dispute

Elders and youth groups of the Ngleshie Alata Royal Stool at James Town in Accra have renewed their calls on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP,) Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), Chief Justice, Ghana Judicial Service, National Security Agencies, Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, Ghana Bar Association, Minister of Local Government and Religious Affairs, Interior Minister, Greater Accra Regional Minister and other peace regulatory institutions to, immediately intervene in a looming paramount chieftaincy dispute at the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area.

“We are calling on these peace regulatory institutions and high-profile personalities to open their eyes to follow up ongoing protracted Ngleshie Alata Paramount chieftaincy dispute in the court to ensure that justice prevail in the matter to bring lasting peace and stability in the area,” they stressed.

They cautioned that “The people of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area want peace and unity, we didn’t know any one called Obrempong Wetse Kojo, we wish to state categorically that Prince Bruce-Quaye was not from any of the ruling royal gates and that Prince Quaye’s purported enstoolment as the Ngleshie Alata Chief was not complete.”

This statement follows a ruling by the High

Court’s decision to dismiss application for an interlocutory injunction by the plaintiffs in the ongoing Ngleshie Alata chieftaincy dispute in favour of Prince Asharku-Bruce Quaye because his actions and inactions haa created tension, insecurity and confusion within the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area.

“We aren’t going to allow Prince Bruce-Quaye to bring trouble which will create another bloody violence in Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area,” they warned

The elders reaffirmed that Ngleshie Alata paramountcy has remained vacant for nearly eight years following the death of Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V, who ruled for 39 years.

They stressed imposter chief Prince Bruce-Quaye hasn’t went through all the necessary customary rites and he hasn’t been enstooled as Paramount Chief of Ngleshie Alata, Jamestown, calling on the national security operatives to warn Prince Bruce-Quaye and his followers.

They dismissed viral claims circulating by Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye that he has been installed as the Paramount Chief of Ngleshie Alata under the stool name Oblempong Wetse Kojo II.

The elders and youth groups cautioned the public and institutions not to recognize Bruce-Quaye, describing him as a “self-styled chief” with no royal lineage to the Ngleshie Alata Royal Paramount stool.

According to them, the paramountcy alternates between two ruling families—the Ajumako Dwurampong and Adanse gates—but Bruce-Quaye hails from the Anumansa (Kweikuma Tsoshie) family, which is not eligible.

They added that his own family had previously destooled him as a sub-chief, making his claim to the paramount throne illegitimate.

They also challenged his use of the stool name “Wetse Kojo II,” explaining that the title historically belonged to Henry George Vanderpuye, who was installed in 1939. Any new claimant, they argued, should rightly be referred to as Wetse Kojo III.

The elders criticised the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs for inducting Bruce-Quaye despite ongoing court cases and pending disputes before the Judicial Committees of both the Accra High Court and Dodowa.

They alleged that his induction bypassed proper processes amounting to “fraudulent gazetting.”

Beyond legal issues, they accused Bruce-Quaye of surrounding himself with violent supporters and warned companies and individuals against engaging in transactions with him, especially regarding stool lands. They said any such dealings would be rendered null and void.

Calling for further urgent state intervention, the elders appealed to President John Dramani Mahama, the Interior Ministry, the Inspector-General of Police, national security agencies and Christian Council of Ghana to investigate Bruce-Quaye’s background and ensure peace in the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area.

“We will not allow anyone to impose an imposter on us as our chief,” the elders declared. “Customary rites must come before gazetting, not the other way around. Justice must be done and seen to be done.

However the plaintiffs in the ongoing Ngleshie Alata chieftaincy dispute have welcomed the High Court’s decision to dismiss their application for an interlocutory injunction and expressed readiness to move forward with the substantive case.

In a statement following the ruling by Justice Comfort Kwasiwor Tasiame of the General Jurisdiction Division ‘13’ in Accra, the plaintiffs said they respect the court’s decision and are committed to filing all necessary documents to ensure the substantive matter is thoroughly heard.

“We accept the court’s ruling and will fully cooperate with the judicial process as the case progresses,” the plaintiffs noted. They called on the Chief Justice, the IGP, the Judicial Service, and all relevant agencies to take keen interest as the matter proceeds to ensure a fair and transparent hearing.

The plaintiffs also urged their supporters to remain calm and patient, stressing confidence that justice will prevail when the substantive dispute over the recognition of Oblempong Wetse Kojo II as President of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council is fully examined.

“This ruling allows us to focus on the substantive issues at hand, and we are prepared to engage fully with the process,” the plaintiffs said, emphasizing their determination to achieve a just resolution.

During the court hearing, the High Court of Justice, General Jurisdiction Division ‘13’ refused an interlocutory injunction sought by members of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council in a protracted chieftaincy dispute involving Prince Asharku Bruce Quaye, popularly known as Oblempong Wetse Kojo II.

The decision was handed down by Her Ladyship, Justice Comfort Kwasiwor Tasiame.

The Applicants, comprising some chiefs of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area, had filed the injunction application to restrain the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Defendants from recognizing or dealing with Oblempong Wetse Kojo II as President of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council.

They argued that procedural irregularities had occurred in processing the Chieftaincy Declaration (CD) forms of the 4th Defendant, contrary to a previous High Court order issued on April 29, 2024, which directed the Registrar of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council to properly endorse and forward the forms to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs and ultimately to the National House of Chiefs.

The Applicants claimed that the CD forms had been improperly signed by a council member who was neither the President nor the acting Registrar, and that this breach had been confirmed by investigations conducted by the Ghana Police Service.

They warned that continuing to recognize the 4th Defendant in this capacity could lead to “grave irreparable damage,” including the alleged unlawful killing of the paramount stool priest (wulomo), and called for the status quo to be maintained pending the final resolution of the case.

The Respondents, however, countered that the application was “misconceived and frivolous,” emphasizing that the Applicants had not demonstrated any legal or equitable right that would justify an injunction.

They further argued that the alleged criminal acts cited by the Applicants could not be determined in the course of civil proceedings based solely on affidavit evidence.

In her ruling, Justice Tasiame underscored several key legal principles governing injunctions.

She cited the Supreme Court decision in Owusu v Owusu-Ansah [2007-2008] 2 SCGLR 870, noting that an applicant must establish a legal or equitable right that the court ought to protect, and that the grant of an injunction should be guided by considerations of hardship, convenience, and the preservation of the status quo.

The Judge observed that the Applicants’ claims regarding the procedural irregularities in endorsing the CD forms did not, in themselves, justify restraining the Respondents or preventing the 4th Defendant from assuming his role.

She noted that issues such as the alleged killing of the wulomo were criminal matters that could not form the basis for an interlocutory injunction in civil proceedings.

“The procedure in processing CD forms is the way to go, but failure to comply with the procedure cannot result in an injunction,” Justice Tasiame stated.

She further emphasized that the substantive matters of the dispute should be fully heard and resolved in the main proceedings, rather than temporarily restraining the parties.

As a result, the court dismissed the application for an injunction and ordered the Applicants to pay costs of GH₵3,000 to the Respondents.

The ruling represents a significant moment in the ongoing chieftaincy dispute in the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, highlighting the complex intersection of customary law, statutory requirements, and civil litigation in Ghana.

Observers note that the decision clears the way for the substantive hearing of the case, where the legitimacy of Oblempong Wetse Kojo II’s recognition as President will be fully adjudicated.

The dispute has drawn attention both locally and nationally due to its implications for traditional governance, the registration of chiefs, and the role of the High Court in resolving customary law conflicts.

The Plaintiffs who expressed great admiration in the delivery of the ruling, noted that they are ready to continue the case and ensure that the substantive matter is heard for justice to be delivered.

Claims of Fraudulent Gazetting

The elders and youth also cited a 2015 ruling by the Ngleshie Alata Judicial Committee that prohibited Bruce-Quaye from parading himself even as a divisional chief, describing his current claim as “misleading and unlawful.”

They challenged his use of the stool name “Wetse Kojo II,” explaining that the original title was held by Henry George Vanderpuye, installed in 1939, and that any legitimate successor should be styled “Wetse Kojo III.”

The youth criticized the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs for allegedly inducting Bruce-Quaye despite ongoing court cases, describing the process as a “fraudulent gazetting” that bypassed proper customary and legal procedures.

Call for State Action

The groups accused Bruce-Quaye of surrounding himself with violent supporters and warned companies and individuals against engaging in land or business transactions with him, warning that any such dealings would be “null and void.”

They appealed to President Mahama, the Minister for the Interior, the Inspector-General of Police, and national security agencies to investigate Bruce-Quaye’s background and ensure peace in the area.

“We will not allow anyone to impose an imposter on us as our chief,” the youth declared. “Customary rites must come before gazetting, not the other way around. Justice must be done — and must be seen to be done.”

Recent reports also allege that a suit challenging Prince Bruce-Quaye’s legitimacy was deliberately dismissed by some officials of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, purportedly after receiving bribes.

The chieftaincy dispute — one of the most protracted in the region — remains unresolved, with several matters still before both civil and traditional courts.