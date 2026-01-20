Elderly Ohio Man Convicted of Murdering Uber Driver

An 83 year old Ohio man has been convicted of murder after fatally shooting an Uber driver he mistakenly believed was part of a telephone scam targeting him for thousands of dollars.

William J. Brock of South Charleston was found guilty Wednesday of murder, felonious assault, and kidnapping in the March 25, 2024 killing of Lo-Letha Toland-Hall, a 61 year old Uber driver from Dublin. A Clark County jury deliberated for approximately one hour before returning the verdict. Brock is scheduled to be sentenced January 21.

Prosecutors said Brock shot Toland-Hall six times when she arrived at his residence to pick up what she believed to be a routine package delivery arranged through the Uber app. Authorities determined both Brock and Toland-Hall were victims of the same elaborate telephone scam, though neither knew the other had been contacted by the fraudsters.

Investigators said an unknown caller contacted Brock multiple times that morning, claiming to be his nephew’s attorney and demanding $12,000 in bond money to secure the relative’s release from jail in South Carolina. The scammer threatened to kill Brock and his family if he failed to comply with the ransom demand.

The same scammer then contacted Toland-Hall through the Uber platform, directing her to Brock’s home to retrieve a package for delivery. She had no knowledge of the threatening calls Brock had received and arrived expecting a standard pickup, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Dashboard camera footage from Toland-Hall’s vehicle captured the encounter. The video shows her talking to and texting the Uber customer who sent her to the residence, reading what appeared to be instructions on her phone, and noting that no one seemed to be home.

When Brock confronted her outside his house, authorities said he held her at gunpoint and demanded she identify the person who had called him. He allegedly took her cellphone to prevent her from making calls and refused to let her leave his property.

Toland-Hall attempted to re-enter her vehicle to depart when Brock opened fire, striking her multiple times. A physical altercation ensued at the door of her vehicle during which Brock sustained injuries. He shot her two additional times before calling emergency services, according to the sheriff’s office.

First responders found Toland-Hall lying in Brock’s driveway suffering from gunshot wounds to her legs and upper body. She was transported to a hospital in Dayton, where she died during surgery. Authorities confirmed she was unarmed and had made no threats or assaults toward Brock beyond asking for the package she was sent to collect.

Inside Brock’s residence, officers discovered an envelope containing $12,050 in cash, a notepad with case numbers and court appearance details written down, and the notation “Black Acura Driver Leotha” scrawled in the bottom corner. Investigators confirmed Brock’s nephew was not incarcerated, revealing the entire ransom narrative as fabrication designed to extract money from the elderly man.

During trial testimony, Brock said he felt terrified when Toland-Hall arrived at his property. He told the court he was convinced he would die and grabbed his firearm to protect himself. After firing the first shot, he testified that he did not know what triggered him to continue shooting, aiming for her shoulder during subsequent shots.

Brock’s defense attorney argued the shooting constituted self-defense, emphasizing that the scammer had issued explicit death threats against Brock and his family. The attorney contended Brock genuinely believed his life was endangered when the Uber driver appeared at his home shortly after receiving the menacing calls.

Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll rejected the self-defense claim, maintaining that Toland-Hall posed no threat to Brock. She was unarmed, unaware of the scam calls, and simply attempting to complete a legitimate work assignment when she was killed.

Following the verdict, Driscoll told reporters that both families suffered devastating losses because of criminal fraud schemes. He expressed frustration that the scammers who orchestrated the deadly encounter remain at large and have not faced justice for their role in Toland-Hall’s death.

One year after the shooting, Toland-Hall’s estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking more than $25,000 in damages. The lawsuit names Brock and five unidentified individuals as defendants allegedly involved in causing her death.

The case highlights the dangerous real world consequences of increasingly sophisticated telephone scams targeting elderly Americans. Fraudsters frequently impersonate law enforcement officials, court personnel, or family members to create urgent crises designed to extract money from victims through fear and confusion.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported that Americans lost over $10 billion to fraud in 2023, with imposter scams representing one of the most common and lucrative categories. Elderly individuals remain particularly vulnerable to these schemes due to factors including social isolation, cognitive decline, and unfamiliarity with modern scam tactics.

Law enforcement agencies across the United States have issued repeated warnings about grandparent scams, bail bond frauds, and other impersonation schemes. Officials consistently advise targets to hang up immediately, verify claims through independent channels, and never send money or provide financial information based on unsolicited calls.

Clark County authorities continue investigating the telephone scam that led to Toland-Hall’s death, though identifying and prosecuting international fraud rings proves notoriously difficult. Scammers often operate from overseas locations using untraceable communication methods, making arrests and extraditions rare.

Brock faces substantial prison time when sentenced next week. Ohio law prescribes a sentence of 15 years to life for murder convictions, while felonious assault and kidnapping carry additional penalties that could extend his incarceration period.

The tragedy underscores how fraud crimes can escalate beyond financial losses into violence when victims act on false information provided by criminals. Both Brock and Toland-Hall became casualties of a scam neither fully understood, leaving two families grieving preventable deaths while the perpetrators remain unpunished.