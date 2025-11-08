Elder-friendly health products and services showcased at 8th CIIE

A visitor experiences a home-use high-oxygen chamber designed for the elderly at the Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China’s Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025. At the eighth CIIE, a range of elder-friendly health products and services were showcased across multiple exhibition areas. The displays covered diverse fields such as rehabilitation aids, elder-friendly products, and sleep restoration, aiming to address the practical needs of the elderly population. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

A pair of smart hearing glasses is pictured at the Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025.

A smart bedroom system designed for the elderly is displayed at the Consumer Goods Exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025.

This photo shows the Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025.

This photo shows blood collection tubes for home care of elderly at the Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025.

This photo shows the booth of Siemens at the Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025.

A visitor experiences a companion robot at the Incubation Special Section during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025.

A visitor experiences a pulmonary function tester at the Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025.

A visitor learns about a continuous positive airway pressure therapy device at the Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025.

A visitor learns about a ready-to-wear hearing aid at the Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025.