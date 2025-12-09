Elder Emmanuel Arthur Encourages Believers with Three Uplifting Releases — “Okura Yen,” “Mekra Hyira Awurade,” and “Son of Man.”

In a year filled with challenges and transitions, renowned music minister of The Church of Pentecost, Elder Emmanuel Arthur, brings assurance, hope, and divine comfort through three powerful new releases: “Okura Yen (He Upholds Us),” “Mekra Hyira Awurade (Bless The Lord),” and “Son of Man (Onipa Ba).” Each song carries its own unique message of faith, gratitude, and heartfelt worship.

As 2025 draws to a close, Elder Arthur reminds believers that “He that watches over Israel neither sleeps nor slumbers” — and His sustaining power shines through these spiritually rich songs.

1. Okura Yen (He Upholds Us) — A Soul-Stirring Worship Ballad

The latest release, Okura Yen, is a deeply moving Twi worship ballad delivered in a 3/4 classic Ghanaian worship style. Blending musical purity with emotional depth, the song is a declaration of God’s unwavering faithfulness.

Elder Arthur shares: “This song is a testimony of how God holds us when we feel afraid, weak, or forgotten. Every line is a declaration of His faithfulness that never fails.”

2. Mekra Hyira Awurade (Bless The Lord) — A Worship Ballad of Gratitude

Mekra Hyira Awurade invites listeners to honor and bless God for His goodness and mercy. With a reverent and devotional atmosphere, the song encourages worshippers to connect personally with the Lord through praise and gratitude.

3. Son of Man (Onipa Ba) — A Funky Contemporary Gospel Groove

Bringing a vibrant, danceable energy, Son of Man blends English and Twi in a contemporary gospel track inspired by Psalm 8: “What is man that You are mindful of him?” The song expresses heartfelt gratitude for God’s kindness and mindfulness.

About Elder Emmanuel Arthur

Elder Emmanuel Arthur is a respected worship leader, songwriter, and minister with The Church of Pentecost, known for his spirit-filled music that uplifts and inspires. His 2025 releases continue his mission to restore hope, strengthen faith, and draw believers closer to God through worship that resonates deeply with the heart and spirit.