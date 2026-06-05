El Niño Threat Returns to West African Cocoa

A high probability El Niño weather event is reviving fears of tighter cocoa supplies across West Africa, including Ghana, just as the market steadies after the 2024 price crisis.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on June 2 there is an 80 percent chance El Niño develops between June and August, rising to around 90 percent through at least November, with most models pointing to a moderate and possibly strong event. The pattern can bring drought to West Africa, threatening cocoa output in Ghana and neighbouring Côte d’Ivoire.

Hein Schumacher, chief executive of Swiss processor Barry Callebaut, warned the same day that developing El Niño conditions could add “a few thousand pounds per metric ton” to cocoa prices, citing unusually heavy rain in Ecuador and high temperatures in West Africa. He does not expect a repeat of the record 2024 rally but said weather remains a critical focus.

Even so, cocoa has struggled to build a weather premium. The benchmark traded near $4,031 a tonne on June 4, down about 1 percent on the day and well below last year’s highs, as weak chocolate demand and expectations of a modest global surplus cap prices.

Côte d’Ivoire, the world’s top grower, has reportedly sold around 1 million tonnes of its 2026/27 main crop but slowed further forward sales and raised premiums amid the El Niño uncertainty. It expects 2025/26 output of 2.0 to 2.1 million tonnes, up about 10.5 percent on the previous season.

Demand, meanwhile, stays fragile. Manufacturers have leaned on reformulation, smaller pack sizes and cocoa free recipes to offset high costs, while strong grinding in Asia cushions weaker processing in Europe and North America. Barry Callebaut also flagged rising fuel costs from Middle East tensions as a threat to margins.

Analysts see a neutral to mildly bearish market in the near term, with surplus expectations limiting any rally while El Niño risk and crop stress in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire support the downside. The next big move, they say, depends on whether El Niño becomes a real crop threat or stays a headline risk.