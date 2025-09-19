El Manuel Announces Second Single Dubbed “Oka Me Ho”

The Contemporary gospel scenes in Ghana have, over the past few years, experienced the springing forth of some vibrant young artists.

These firebrand artists are taking contemporary gospel music in Ghana to a whole new level. They combine musicality with intense spirituality, drawing in a whole new fan base that hitherto had nothing to do with gospel music.

Paramount amongst these vibrant artists is the man Emanuel Arkoh, popularly known as El Manuel.

El Manuel made an entrance into the music scene a few years ago, thrilling gospel music enthusiasts with his style, vocal prowess, and his prolific songwriting ability.

Having churned out great gospel tunes like ‘Yesu Din’, ‘Falling Down’, and ‘Oguama Mogya”, El Manuel is fast becoming the household name for gospel music in Ghana.

It was therefore not surprising when the multiple-award-winning artist announced the release of his new single “Oka Me Ho” which will be out on Friday, September 19.

Speaking on the inspiration for his new release “Oka Me Ho”, El Manuel reveals, “This is not an ordinary song, its a testimony to what i have witness. I nearly died after I went for a December program and just after the show, I was admitted at the hospital thinking I was going to die but surprisingly I saw Angels helping my soul to come back”.

‘One day on my way to church I was save by an accident that could have taken my life but God saved me. these and many testimonies compelled me to write Oka Me Ho as the Bible says in Psalms 118 vrs 6’. He said.

The song titled “Oka Me Ho” which translates into English as “He’s With Me”, is another inspirational tune from the award-winning gospel musician.

‘Oka Me Ho’ will be the second song EL Manuel will release this year following the success of God Of Multiplication which was released early this year.