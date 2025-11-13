Ekow Gurah Has No Bloodline To Royal Ayoko Family – Gomoa Assin Omanhene

The Omanhene and President of the Gomoa Assin Traditional Council in the Central Region, Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II, has issued a strong warning over the rising cases of illegal attempts to destool the Chief of Gomoa Assin, Nana Kofi Asawoma V, by a group he described as “Gomoa Destoolment Contractors.”

According to the Omanhene, the group — led by Ekow Gurah and his allies, Kwamena Takor, Isaac Kojo Hammond (also known as Kwaw Busumfi), Edward Arthur (Kofi Mensah), and Nana Kobina Enu Osompa Nyamekye II from Gomoa Tekyiam in the Gomoa East District — has been spreading false claims about the destoolment of Nana Kofi Asawoma V, who remains the only legitimate and duly enstooled traditional ruler of Gomoa Assin.

Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II emphasized that these individuals are not members of the Royal Ayoko Family of Gomoa Assin, which is the only family vested with the traditional authority to enstool or destool a chief in the area.

He pointed out that Ekow Gurah has no bloodline to the Royal Ayoko Family of the Gomoa Assin Traditional Area and, as a non-royal, is not a suitable person for the elders to even consider installing as chief of the Gomoa Assin Black Stool.

The Gomoa Assin overlord stressed that, under Gomoa Assin customs and traditions, it is an abomination for a non-bloodline individual like Ekow Gurah to be made chief of the Gomoa Assin State.

According to Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II, chieftaincy is a traditional institution, and the installation of a chief is based on customary law, not modern elections.

He explained that a suitable chief is appointed by the appropriate elders — not by self-declaration — and that the installation process is carried out strictly in accordance with customary laws and usage.

Once installed, a chief holds office for life or until they voluntarily abdicate.

The Omanhene, who has reigned on the Gomoa Assin Paramount Stool for the past 25 years, condemned a viral video purporting to show the installation of Ekow Gurah as a new chief, describing the act as improper, unlawful, and contrary to tradition.

He reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to Nana Kofi Asawoma V, insisting that the chief was chosen from the rightful Ayoko royal bloodline and properly enstooled in accordance with sacred Gomoa Assin customs and traditions.

Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II, who also serves as President of the Gomoa Assin Traditional Council, lauded Nana Kofi Asawoma V for his contributions to peace, unity, and development in the traditional area.

In a direct rebuttal to the claims by Ekow Gurah, who has declared himself the new chief of Gomoa Assin, the Omanhene dismissed the purported installation as illegal, invalid, and without customary or legal legitimacy.

The Paramount Chief further clarified that rumours peddled by the group — alleging that the Gyaasehene of the area, Nana Kobena Kwan XI, and others had destooled Nana Kofi Asawoma V under Traditional Council Regulation 1972 (L.I. 798), Section 1(c) — were false.

He explained that Nana Kobena Kwan XI had never led any group to perform rites to destool Nana Kofi Asawoma V and called on the public to disregard the malicious reports being spread by what he called “miscreants and wicked individuals.”

The Omanhene praised Nana Kofi Asawoma V’s reign for restoring order, dignity, and development to Gomoa Assin, citing achievements such as cultural revival, unity among traditional factions, and progress in education and community development.

“In Gomoa Assin, it is not noise but custom that crowns a chief,” the Omanhene emphasized. “We will continue to protect the throne, defend our tradition, and stand loyally behind Nana Kofi Asawoma V.”

Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II challenged Ekow Gurah and his group to produce evidence of any formal letter sent to the Gomoa Assin Traditional Council, the Apam Divisional Police Command, the Central Regional House of Chiefs, the Gomoa West Municipal Assembly, or the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) notifying them of any destoolment process.

He clarified that the Council’s official records show no destoolment proceedings or charges against Nana Kofi Asawoma V that would warrant such actions.

The Omanhene again distanced the Traditional Council from the viral video claiming to show the installation of Ekow Gurah as chief, stressing that the act was improper, unlawful, and contrary to custom.

“Neither I nor the Council has any record of a destoolment or new installation. What was done at Buduatta was illegal and an affront to tradition. We have not supported any group or police personnel in such an act,” he said.

Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II added that although both factions had been invited for arbitration, the group led by Ekow Gurah failed to appear. Instead, they secretly conducted an unlawful installation without the approval of the Paramount Chief or accredited kingmakers — a development he warned poses a serious threat to peace and security in the region.

Addressing the media at Gomoa Buduatta, the Omanhene lamented that the activities of these “self-styled destoolment contractors” have led to growing instability in several communities. He appealed to the Inspector-General of Police and other state security agencies to intervene before the situation escalates into violence.

“These people are causing serious trouble in our area. They move around pretending to have the authority to destool legitimate chiefs. Their activities are illegal and dangerous. I am appealing to the IGP to call them to order before there is bloodshed,” he warned.

He alleged that the group has recently targeted the Odikro of Assin, claiming to have installed Ekow Gurah as a new chief to carry out an unlawful destoolment of the legitimate occupant of the stool.

The Omanhene further revealed that Ekow Gurah has confined himself and is preparing to install himself as chief — a move that directly undermines the authority of the Traditional Council and violates established customary procedures.

“Ekow Gurah has on several occasions plotted to remove me from office. I want to state clearly that the Gomoa Assin Stool originated from Techiman, and no one has authority over it unless they are ready to shed blood,” Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II declared.

He also hinted that some elders within the Traditional Council may be supporting the group behind the scenes, accusing them of betraying their oaths of loyalty and endangering the peace of the area.

The Omanhene stressed that his call for intervention was not out of fear but a desire to preserve unity and prevent bloodshed.

“I want peace in Gomoa Assin. I have no interest in conflicts. But if these illegal actions continue unchecked, the consequences could be disastrous. That is why I am urging the IGP and the security services to intervene immediately,” he added.

He reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Gomoa Assin Traditional Area, noting that his administration remains open to dialogue with legitimate stakeholders.

Recent investigations by journalists on November 6, 2025, also debunked viral reports accusing Nana Kofi Asawoma V of supplying cannabis to the youth or employing landguards to attack residents. No such activities were found in the area.

Members of the Ayoko Royal Family and residents described the allegations as baseless fabrications by a rival faction seeking to create confusion. They affirmed that Nana Kofi Asawoma V remains their only lawful and gazetted chief, having been enstooled in 2013.

“Those allegations are lies. Our chief has never been involved in such things. He is a peaceful and development-oriented leader who has brought unity and progress to this town,” one resident said.

The Royal Family further clarified that no family lands have been sold under the chief’s authority and accused the rival group of spreading falsehoods to tarnish his image.

Residents urged security agencies and the media to verify facts with the Traditional Council before publishing misleading stories, warning that the actions of the rival faction could disturb the peace of the area.

“Nana Kofi Asawoma V is still our chief. We know no other. Those spreading lies are doing so out of envy and desperation,” a youth leader stated.

For his part, Nana Kofi Asawoma V reaffirmed his legitimacy, stating:

“Nobody in the Gomoa Assin State has destooled me from the throne as Odikro or Chief.”

He explained that destoolment follows a formal process involving credible charges and a hearing before the Judiciary Committee of the Traditional Council — none of which has occurred.

The chief accused Ekow Gurah and his group of forming a cartel to attack his integrity and drag his name through the mud, including filing false police complaints. A CID investigation led by Chief Inspector Otoo later found all allegations to be false.

He has since filed a defamation suit against Ekow Gurah at the Agona Swedru Circuit Court, after the latter allegedly insulted and called him a thief at a public event.

Nana Asawoma V strongly denied allegations of criminality, violence, or drug-related activity.

“I would be the last person to buy marijuana for anyone. As a responsible traditional ruler who has established a school and a church to mentor children into becoming good leaders, my stool would punish me if I ever endorsed such acts,” he said.

He also denied any involvement in land disputes or assaults, emphasizing his cordial relations with all residents — including some of his accusers.

Nana Kofi Asawoma V further dismissed allegations that he had an affair with his sister-in-law, describing the claim as a deliberate fabrication by Kwamena Takor and his associates, Isaac Kojo Hammond, Edward Arthur, and Nana Enu.

“No! It’s not true,” he said firmly when asked by journalists about the alleged relationship.

He said the viral claim that he impregnated his sister-in-law was a calculated attempt to defame him and destabilize the Gomoa Assin community.

Follow-up investigations by journalists revealed that the family of the chief’s wife has not lodged any complaint about the alleged affair, and community members have described the narrative as entirely false.

The chief appealed to the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohonu, to intervene and restrain the rival group from further inciting violence.

“It is high time the IGP called these individuals to order. Their continuous actions could lead to bloody clashes in the area,” he warned.

Since his enstoolment, Nana Kofi Asawoma V has been widely credited with bringing peace, unity, and development to the Gomoa Assin Traditional Area.