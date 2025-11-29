Eight Year Old Boy Drowns in Abandoned Manhole at Budumburam

An eight year old boy died after drowning in a water filled abandoned manhole at Blue Rose Estate in Budumburam on Friday, November 28, despite swift response by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The incident, which also trapped a second victim, has renewed concerns over poorly secured or neglected infrastructure in residential communities. Authorities are now investigating who is responsible for the open manhole that led to the child’s death.

The tragedy occurred in the early morning hours, forcing the Budumburam Fire Station to mobilize rapidly after receiving a distress call. Central Regional GNFS Public Relations Officer (PRO) DO II Abdul Hudu Wasiu said firefighters received the distress call at 7:40 a.m. detailing that two boys were trapped in the water logged pit.

The rescue crew was dispatched immediately, arriving at the scene at 7:54 a.m. after a travel time of just 14 minutes. Upon arrival, the team found that the first victim, 16 year old Andrews, had already been rescued by local residents and rushed to St. Gregory Hospital.

The team quickly initiated a rescue operation and retrieved the second victim, eight year old Elijah Carbah, who was also rushed to the same hospital, where he sadly passed away, the GNFS said in its official report filed Friday.

The incident highlights grave dangers posed by unsecured infrastructure in residential areas. Similar tragedies have occurred with increasing frequency across Ghana in recent months, raising questions about enforcement of safety regulations.

In October, a seven year old boy drowned after falling into a water filled manhole at Abuom Redtop near West Hills Mall in Accra. That victim, Ebenezer Nyamekye Mensah, died on October 26 when he fell into the pit while playing with his brother.

Fire officers responding to that incident expressed frustration over what they described as negligence and inaction by property owners and local authorities. They reported a similar incident barely a month earlier that claimed the life of another seven year old boy at the same location, an abandoned galamsey site left open for months despite repeated warnings.

The GNFS has repeatedly urged community members and contractors to ensure all open pits and manholes are securely covered to prevent tragedies. The service also cautions parents and guardians to keep close watch on children, particularly in areas where construction or infrastructure work is ongoing.

Uncovered manholes, abandoned construction sites and water filled pits pose serious risks in many Ghanaian communities. Children are especially vulnerable as they may not recognize dangers or understand the depth of water logged openings.

Local authorities typically bear responsibility for ensuring public infrastructure meets safety standards and that abandoned or incomplete construction projects are properly secured. However, enforcement of these regulations remains inconsistent across many municipalities.

The Budumburam incident comes as the country grapples with broader infrastructure safety challenges. Rapid urbanization and development have led to increased construction activity, but oversight and maintenance of sites often lag behind the pace of growth.

Community advocates have long called for stricter enforcement of safety regulations and faster responses to complaints about hazardous conditions. They argue that preventable deaths like those in Budumburam and Abuom demonstrate systemic failures in protecting public safety.

Legal experts say property owners and contractors can face criminal charges when negligence leads to death or injury. However, prosecutions remain rare, and many families affected by such tragedies struggle to obtain justice or compensation.

The investigation into the Budumburam drowning will seek to establish who owns the property where the manhole is located, why it was left unsecured, and whether authorities received prior complaints about the hazard. Results could determine whether criminal charges or civil liability follow.

As investigations proceed, residents of Blue Rose Estate and surrounding communities are demanding immediate action to identify and secure other potential hazards. They want comprehensive surveys of abandoned or incomplete infrastructure projects and swift remediation of dangerous conditions.

The death of Elijah Carbah serves as another tragic reminder that infrastructure safety cannot be an afterthought. For communities across Ghana, the question now is whether this latest loss of young life will finally spur the sustained commitment needed to prevent similar preventable deaths.