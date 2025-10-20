Eight Priceless Treasures Stolen From Louvre Revealed

France’s Ministry of Culture has identified the eight priceless items stolen during an audacious heist at the Louvre on Sunday, October 20, as investigators work to recover the one-of-a-kind imperial jewels now feared to be at significant risk. Two high-security display cases in the Apollo Gallery were targeted by the gang, who descended on Europe’s most visited museum in a calculated operation that lasted merely minutes.

The thieves, who disguised themselves as construction workers aboard a cherry picker, made their escape on high-powered scooters following the theft. Authorities have expressed concern that the instantly recognisable items could be melted down and destroyed before being sold through illicit channels, destroying both their historical and monetary value. The four suspects remain at large as French police intensify their manhunt across the country and beyond.

Among the stolen treasures are a sapphire diadem, necklace and matching earring historically linked to 19th-century French queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense. Also taken were an emerald necklace and earrings from the personal collection of Empress Marie-Louise, Napoleon Bonaparte’s second wife, along with a reliquary brooch. The robbers secured Empress Eugénie’s diadem and her distinctive large corsage-bow brooch, a prized 19th-century imperial ensemble that represents irreplaceable cultural heritage.

Notably, one treasure escaped the thieves’ grasp. The crown of Empress Eugénie, embellished with 1,354 diamonds and 56 emeralds, was reportedly abandoned and damaged as the gang fled the scene following alarms that alerted museum security. The discovery of this piece provides investigators with crucial crime scene evidence.

French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the theft on X, stating that the heist represents “an attack on a heritage that we cherish because it is part of our history.” He pledged that authorities would recover the works and bring those responsible to justice, emphasizing that all available resources are being deployed to achieve these objectives. The incident has intensified discussion about security measures at one of the world’s most significant cultural institutions.

The eight items stolen were: Tiara from the matching set of Queen Marie-Amlie and Queen Hortense Necklace from the sapphire set of Queen Marie-Amlie and Queen Hortense Earring, from a pair of the sapphire set of Queen Marie-Amlie and Queen Hortense Emerald necklace from the set of Marie-Louise Pair of emerald earrings from the set of Marie-Louise The reliquary brooch Tiara of Empress Eugnie Large bow corsage of Empress Eugnie (brooch)