Eight Men Convicted for Attacking Former Minister

A court has found eight men guilty of assaulting former Fisheries Minister Hawa Koomson during violence that erupted at polling stations in Ablekuma North.

The defendants pleaded guilty to conspiracy and assault charges before receiving bail pending sentencing.

The convicted men include Mohammed Abubakar, who works in private security, driver Jijani Mahmud, businessman Prince Dzakpasu, and estate developer Anas Mohammed. The remaining defendants are mechanic Mohammed Hamda, businessman Darko Otibu Samuel, station manager Musah Muntari, and businessman Ali Saeed.

Presiding Judge Isaac Addo accepted guilty pleas on conspiracy to commit assault and three separate assault counts. The court deferred sentencing until Friday, allowing additional time for legal preparations and victim impact considerations.

Despite their convictions, all eight defendants received court bail set at GHS 80,000 each with single sureties. The bail arrangement allows them to remain free while awaiting final sentences, which could include imprisonment or fines.

The assault occurred during a contentious rerun election at 19 polling stations in the constituency. Electoral violence has become a recurring concern in Ghana’s democracy, prompting increased security measures at sensitive voting locations.

The convictions come just days before another high-stakes by-election in the Akwatia constituency scheduled for September 2. Police have pledged comprehensive security arrangements to prevent similar incidents during the upcoming vote.

Law enforcement officials say they are applying lessons learned from the Ablekuma North violence to ensure peaceful voting in Akwatia. Enhanced officer deployment and stricter monitoring protocols are being implemented across polling stations.

The former minister’s assault highlighted vulnerabilities in electoral security, particularly regarding protection of senior political figures during voting processes. Election observers have called for better coordination between security agencies and electoral officials.

Ghana’s Electoral Commission has faced criticism over handling of disputed results and rerun elections in recent years. The Ablekuma North incident represents one of the most serious cases of electoral violence involving a former cabinet minister.

Political parties have traded blame over the circumstances leading to the assault, with opposition groups citing inadequate security while ruling party officials condemn the attackers’ actions. The convictions may help reduce tensions ahead of future elections.

The case underscores ongoing challenges in maintaining peaceful democratic processes despite Ghana’s reputation for stable governance in West Africa. Electoral violence prevention remains a priority for security agencies and civil society organizations.