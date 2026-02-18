Eight Ghanaians Dead in Burkina Faso. The Trade Route Was Never Safe

Eight Ghanaian tomato traders are dead, three men are recovering at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, and a security analyst is warning that what happened on the road to Titao was not a surprise to anyone watching the Sahel closely.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on February 17, 2026, that eight Ghanaian nationals, seven of them members of the Ghana National Tomatoes Traders and Transporters Association, lost their lives in the jihadist attack on February 14, including one who initially survived but later died from injuries sustained in the assault.

Ghana’s Embassy in Burkina Faso confirmed that Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM), an extremist group active across the Sahel, carried out the attack. Multiple trucks carrying tomato merchants were set ablaze, with male traders and drivers killed while female traders were largely spared. The Ghana Air Force evacuated the three injured survivors on February 17, flying them to the 37 Military Hospital for further treatment.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, Institute of Criminology researcher Emmanuel Sowatey said the attack fits a well-documented pattern that predates this incident by years. “This is not a new thing at all,” he said. “There has been a long-established pattern of attacks against trucks and vehicles.” He noted that Ghanaian traders had previously suffered losses including burnt vehicles, but such incidents rarely drew public attention unless lives were lost.

Sowatey cautioned against treating the killings as an intelligence failure, arguing that insurgent groups in the region constantly adapt their methods in response to state actions. “These groups evolve very fast. They learn, they adjust, and the environment is fluid,” he said, drawing a parallel with the tactical evolution of Boko Haram in Nigeria.

Dr. Dominic Oduro Antwi, President of the Ghana India Trade Advisory Chamber (GITAC), reinforced that concern from a trade perspective, warning that the attack has already suspended tomato imports from Burkina Faso and shaken investor confidence in cross-border commerce. He pointed to a structural gap that leaves traders exposed: “West African trade agreements allow goods to move freely across borders, but they do not protect the traders themselves. No single government or organisation takes responsibility for their safety.”

JNIM claimed responsibility for the attack on February 16, asserting it had killed “dozens of Burkinabe soldiers” during the raid. Titao, where the attack occurred, has experienced repeated militant assaults since 2019 and remains one of the most volatile towns in northern Burkina Faso.

Sowatey and Dr. Oduro Antwi both urged the government to move beyond reactive diplomacy toward long-term structural measures, including stronger collaboration between security agencies and trade bodies, intelligence investment, and reduced dependence on imports from conflict-affected zones. Sowatey also warned that online radicalisation means physical border crossings are no longer the only vector of extremist influence. “It’s not always people crossing borders. Radicalisation can happen online,” he said.

President John Mahama has conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and condemned the attack as a mindless act of terror, calling for renewed collective regional security efforts to combat violent extremism.