Eight Ghanaian Tomato Traders Massacred in Burkina Faso, Air Force Evacuates Survivors

Eight Ghanaians have been killed and several others injured after jihadist militants ambushed a truck carrying tomato traders in northern Burkina Faso, in an attack that has prompted Ghana to launch an air evacuation operation and issue urgent new travel warnings for citizens in the sub-region.

The attack occurred on Saturday, February 14, 2026, in Titao, a town in the Loroum Province of northern Burkina Faso that has been repeatedly targeted by extremist groups since 2019. All eight victims were members of the Ghana National Tomatoes Traders and Transporters Association, engaged in legitimate cross-border trading activities when their vehicle came under fire.

The Al-Qaeda-linked militant group JNIM, known by its French acronym for the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims, claimed responsibility for the attack on February 16, 2026.

Eight Ghanaian women who had been travelling with the group survived the attack and assisted authorities with the identification of victims. Several of the deceased carried Ghana Cards and other identification documents. However, Burkina Faso authorities informed Ghana’s mission that the bodies had begun to decompose and could not be repatriated, and that burials would proceed locally with documentation to support any future DNA verification process.

Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed that on the direct instruction of President John Mahama, a medical evacuation operation was immediately activated to bring all injured Ghanaian survivors home. The Ghana Air Force conducted the operation, with the injured expected to arrive on Ghanaian soil the same day the government issued its statement. “Government strongly condemns and denounces terrorism, and all forms of violent extremism,” the Minister wrote.

President Mahama described the killings as a “mindless act of terror” and expressed solidarity with the Government and people of Burkina Faso, while calling for a renewed collective regional security approach. “This attack reminds us that collective efforts are needed to safeguard citizens across borders,” he said.

Ghana’s embassies and high commissions in selected sub-regional jurisdictions have been placed on high consular alert. Ghanaians already residing in areas where violent extremist activity has been recorded are being advised to restrict movement, maintain regular contact with Ghana’s Embassy in Burkina Faso, and ensure identification documents remain accessible to enable swift consular assistance. Citizens requiring emergency assistance have been directed to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through its designated emergency lines.

In a related development, tomato traders have suspended all operations to Burkina Faso and have threatened sanctions against members who violate the suspension. The killings have intensified calls from agribusiness leaders for urgent investment in domestic tomato production to eliminate the economic pressure that drives traders onto dangerous cross-border routes.