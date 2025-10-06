Eight Foreign Nationals arrested for illegal gold exploration and purchasing without licence in Sunyani

Eight (8) foreign nationals engaging in illegal gold exploration and purchasing without a licence at Wewe, a village near Banda in the Bono Region has been arrested by Bono Regional Police Command.

The suspects, identified as Sayuba Ziba, Kienu Dobou, Osman Tunabu, Nana Alhassan, Wadrago Abdulai, Aliu Sali, Ibrahim Wulba and Alhassan Imoro, nationals of Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Gambia, were arrested on Thursday, 2nd October 2025, following sustained intelligence and surveillance on their activities. They were arrested while actively engaged in illegal mining and gold trading operation in the community.

During the operation, Police retrieved GH₵ 23,450.00 in cash, quantities of raw gold and gold dust, mercury and lighter used in gold processing. The exhibits have been retained for forensic examination.

In a release signed by Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police Command, all the eight suspects are currently in Police custody assisting with investigations. The Bono Regional Police Command is preparing to put them before court.

Imoro T Ayibani

Sunyani