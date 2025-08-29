Eight Convicted in Assault on Former MP Hawa Koomson During Election Re-run

An Accra court has fined eight men a total of 48,000 Ghana cedis for assaulting former Awutu Senya East MP Hawa Koomson and two others during the Ablekuma North parliamentary election re-run in July.

Each defendant must pay 6,000 cedis or face 24 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy and assault charges at the Accra Circuit Court on Monday. The convictions stem from attacks at the Methodist Church Polling Station on July 11.

The convicted men include Jijani Mahmudu, a driver from Mamobi; Prince Dzakpasu, a businessman from Newtown; Anas Mohammed, an estate developer from Lapaz; Mohammed Hamda, a mechanic from Alajo; and Darko Otibu Samuel, a businessman from Amasaman. The remaining convicts are Musah Muntari, a station manager from Mallam Atta; Ali Saeed, a businessman from Fadama; and Al Mohammed Abubakar, a private security officer from Alajo.

Circuit Court Judge Isaac Addo imposed the penalties after the defendants admitted to the charges.

Prosecutor Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer told the court that Koomson and trader Majeed Mohammed Saana were visiting polling centers when they were attacked at the Methodist Church station. Security personnel rescued the pair, but the assailants then turned on Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei, a New Patriotic Party deputy organizer who was also present.

All three victims were taken to Odorkor Police Station to file formal complaints before receiving medical treatment at hospital. The defendants initially denied the allegations during questioning but later changed their pleas.

The incident occurred during a tense period surrounding the parliamentary re-run, which was called after disputes over the original election results. Such re-runs often heighten political tensions as parties mobilize supporters and monitor voting processes closely.

Koomson previously served as Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development under former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration. She lost her parliamentary seat during the December 2024 general elections that brought the National Democratic Congress back to power.

The case highlights ongoing challenges with electoral violence in Ghana, where political competition sometimes spills into physical confrontations during voting periods.