Egypt’s nonbank finance now reaches 60 million people

Egypt’s nonbank financial sector provided about 1.4 trillion Egyptian pounds in financing last year and now reaches more than 60 million people, the planning minister said in Cairo.

Ahmed Rostom, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, gave the figures at the 52nd Conference of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO), a gathering of policymakers and insurers held in the Egyptian capital this month and hosted by the Insurance Federation of Egypt. The financing total, equal to roughly 28 billion dollars at current exchange rates, came from firms overseen by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), which licenses insurers, leasing companies, microlenders and other providers outside the banking system.

The conference also produced a concrete regulatory shift. The FRA’s chairperson, Islam Azzam, said the authority was raising insurance capital requirements roughly tenfold and had cleared two companies to sell policies through mobile applications, with identity checks and contracts handled digitally. Several more applications are under review, part of a push to bring more Egyptians into the formal insurance market.

Rostom said Egypt’s wider economy had steadied after a run of regional and global shocks. Growth recovered from 2.4 percent in the 2023/24 financial year to about 4.4 percent in 2024/25, he said, and reached 5.2 percent in the first nine months of the current year. He credited a broad production base, with manufacturing, trade, tourism, construction and agriculture expected to drive close to two thirds of targeted growth in 2026/27. The insurance market grew 8.9 percent and 12.5 percent in the first two quarters of the 2025/26 year, which he tied to the Unified Insurance Law passed in 2024.

He set Egypt’s position within a continent he described as resisting recent strain. Average real growth across Africa picked up to about 4.4 percent in 2025 from 3.5 percent a year earlier, he said, with 22 countries expanding by more than 5 percent. Africa holds an estimated 2.5 trillion dollars in commercial banking assets and 320 billion dollars in insurance assets, yet insurance still covers less than 2 percent of gross domestic product in much of the region.

Rostom argued that linking African financial markets more closely would help pool long term savings and steer money toward infrastructure, and he called for stronger cooperation across borders. Egypt’s hosting of the conference came as the Insurance Federation of Egypt’s chairperson, Alaa El-Zoheiry, was elected to lead the African Insurance Organisation for the 2026 to 2027 term.