Egyptian Consortium Proposes US$200 Million Fibre Composite Cylinder Factory for Ghana

An Egyptian led investment consortium has initiated discussions with the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC) to establish a manufacturing plant for next generation fibre composite liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in Ghana as part of a broader $200 million commitment to the Petroleum Hub Development Project.

Chemexa Petrochemical Trading and Kaolin, members of the investment consortium from Egypt, opened talks with PHDC on Thursday, February 6, 2026, to set up the factory that will produce fibre composite LPG cylinders for the Ghanaian market and regional export.

The proposed facility represents a shift from concept to concrete investment in Ghana’s vision of developing a downstream petroleum and petrochemical hub in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

According to technical specifications, the fibre composite cylinders are designed to be up to 50 percent lighter than traditional steel gas cylinders widely used in Ghana, significantly improving ease of use for households and businesses. The investors state that the cylinders are engineered to prevent explosions, recording up to 90 percent fewer explosions compared to conventional steel cylinders, while offering a lifespan of up to 20 years.

The cylinders are also 100 percent recyclable, aligning with Ghana’s growing focus on sustainability and cleaner energy solutions. Traditional steel cylinders have been associated with explosion incidents in homes and commercial establishments across Ghana, raising safety concerns among consumers and regulators.

The project is expected to create direct manufacturing jobs alongside thousands of indirect employment opportunities across logistics, distribution, maintenance, retail, and supporting services. Local suppliers of raw materials, transport operators, technicians, and artisans are also likely to benefit, injecting new income streams into the domestic economy.

Beyond employment creation, the factory could help strengthen Ghana’s LPG value chain, reduce reliance on imported cylinders, and lower long term costs for consumers. Safer and lighter cylinders could accelerate LPG adoption, particularly among households transitioning away from charcoal and firewood, supporting Ghana’s broader energy transition and clean cooking agenda.

Dr Toni Aubynn, Chief Executive Officer of the PHDC, stated during the meeting that the proposed investment has the potential to significantly deepen Ghana’s LPG market. He assured the consortium that the Corporation would carefully review their proposal, underscoring PHDC’s mandate to attract strategic, value added investments into the Petroleum Hub.

The development signals that the Petroleum Hub, which aims to position Ghana as a downstream petroleum and petrochemical hub for West Africa, is gradually translating policy into tangible investment proposals.

With manufacturing, petrochemicals, storage, and related infrastructure envisioned under the project, the proposed gas cylinder factory represents a practical, consumer facing investment with immediate social and economic impact.

Chemexa Petrochemical Trading previously signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PHDC in October 2025 alongside local partner Afdat Group of Companies to participate in building storage tanks with a cumulative capacity of 7 million cubic meters within the Petroleum Hub framework.

The latest proposal extends the Egyptian consortium’s interest beyond storage infrastructure into manufacturing and downstream value addition, demonstrating confidence in Ghana’s petroleum hub vision.

Ghana consumed between 300,000 and 460,000 metric tonnes of LPG in 2024, with much of this demand met through imports of both the gas and cylinders. Domestic cylinder manufacturing capacity remains limited, creating opportunities for investments that reduce import dependence while enhancing safety standards.

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has been working to strengthen safety protocols within the LPG value chain, including the introduction of the Cylinder Recirculation Model designed to phase out unsafe and expired cylinders from the market.

Dr Aubynn declared 2026 as the year of action for the Petroleum Hub project in January 2026, signaling a shift from planning and advocacy to physical work on the ground in Jomoro. The PHDC has signed multiple memoranda of understanding with international investors and engineering firms over the past year as it works to secure financing and partnerships for various components of the hub.

The success of the fibre composite cylinder factory project would mark a step toward cleaner, safer, and more sustainable energy use in Ghana while bringing the Petroleum Hub vision closer to operational reality through manufacturing investments with direct consumer impact.