Egypt Slashes Rates Amid Growth Surge as North Africa Attracts Major Investments

Egypt’s central bank delivered its most aggressive monetary policy move of 2025, cutting interest rates by 200 basis points as economic growth exceeded expectations and regional neighbors secured major international investments.

The Central Bank of Egypt reduced its overnight deposit rate to 22% and lending rate to 23% on August 28, marking the third rate cut this year as policymakers seek to stimulate lending amid cooling inflation and currency stability.

The dramatic rate reduction came as Egypt posted stronger-than-anticipated economic performance. Real GDP expanded 4.5% in the fiscal year ending June, significantly outpacing last year’s 2.4% growth and exceeding the government’s 4.2% forecast. Officials attributed the robust performance to IMF-backed structural reforms, a manufacturing sector rebound, and substantial foreign investment including a $24 billion capital infusion from the UAE.

The rate cuts represent Egypt’s continued monetary easing cycle, designed to reduce borrowing costs and encourage business investment as the country seeks to maintain economic momentum while managing inflationary pressures.

Across North Africa, multinational corporations and state-backed energy projects are reshaping regional economic prospects through significant investment commitments.

Morocco secured a major automotive industry boost as Stellantis announced a €1.2 billion expansion of its Kenitra manufacturing complex. The investment will more than triple production capacity for electric vehicles from 20,000 to 70,000 supermini cars annually, while targeting 75% local sourcing by 2030 as part of the automaker’s electric vehicle strategy.

The expansion includes €702 million dedicated to developing local suppliers and is expected to create 3,100 direct jobs, strengthening Morocco’s position as a regional automotive manufacturing hub. However, Morocco’s statistics agency lowered its 2026 growth forecast to 4.0%, citing weaker global demand and rising trade fragmentation challenges.

Energy sector developments are also transforming the regional investment landscape. Libya marked a significant milestone with ExxonMobil’s return after nearly a decade, as the American energy giant signed a memorandum of understanding to explore four offshore blocks. The agreement represents ExxonMobil’s first such commitment in Libya since 2015, signaling renewed international confidence in the country’s petroleum sector stability.

Algeria attracted major Chinese investment as Sinopec struck an exploration agreement with state-owned Sonatrach to develop the vast 36,000 square kilometer GEG II gas block. The partnership demonstrates renewed international confidence in Algeria’s hydrocarbon sector and China’s continued energy investment strategy in Africa.

These developments highlight North Africa’s success in attracting renewed foreign investment despite global economic headwinds. The region’s strategic location, resource endowments, and improving investment climates are drawing multinational corporations back to markets that experienced political and economic volatility in previous years.

Egypt’s rate cuts reflect broader regional efforts to stimulate economic growth through accommodative monetary policy. The aggressive easing cycle follows Egypt’s 2024 currency devaluation and aims to unlock private sector investment while maintaining macroeconomic stability.

The coordinated economic policy responses and investment attraction strategies across Egypt, Morocco, Libya, and Algeria suggest North Africa is positioning itself as an increasingly attractive destination for international capital, despite persistent global economic uncertainties.

For investors, the combination of policy support, resource opportunities, and strategic geographic positioning makes North Africa an increasingly compelling investment destination, particularly as global supply chains continue reshaping and companies seek alternatives to traditional manufacturing and energy hubs.

Morocco’s automotive sector expansion, Libya’s energy sector reopening, Algeria’s gas exploration partnerships, and Egypt’s growth-oriented monetary policy collectively signal a regional economic transformation that could reshape North Africa’s role in global trade and investment flows.