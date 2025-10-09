Egypt Secures World Cup Return as Madagascar Surges

Egypt sealed their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday with a commanding 3-0 victory over Djibouti, marking the Pharaohs’ return to the global stage eight years after their last appearance.

Mohamed Salah delivered when it mattered most, scoring twice to lead Egypt to qualification with one match still remaining in Group A. The Liverpool star’s clinical performance in Casablanca confirmed what had seemed inevitable for weeks: Egypt will be among the African representatives at the expanded 48-team tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Ibrahim Adel opened the scoring after just eight minutes, setting the tone for what became a routine victory on neutral ground in Morocco. Salah added his first in the 14th minute before completing his brace late in the match, ensuring the Pharaohs topped Group A with an unassailable lead.

The result carries particular significance for Egypt, who’ve endured a frustrating period since their last World Cup appearance in 2018. Despite boasting one of Africa’s most talented squads and arguably the continent’s biggest star in Salah, the Pharaohs had fallen short in recent qualification campaigns. Now, with automatic qualification secured, they can begin serious preparations for next summer’s tournament.

Egypt becomes the third African nation to qualify, joining Morocco and Tunisia in confirming their spots. The North African trio will represent the continent alongside other qualifiers still to be determined in the coming days.

Elsewhere in Group A, Burkina Faso kept their mathematical hopes alive with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Sierra Leone in Freetown. Mohamed Zougrana struck just before halftime to secure all three points for the Stallions, who remain within touching distance of Egypt in the standings despite the Pharaohs’ qualification being confirmed.

The victory keeps Burkina Faso’s slim hopes alive heading into the final matchday, though they’ll need a combination of results to fall their way. More realistically, they’re now positioning themselves to potentially qualify as one of the best runners-up, depending on how other groups conclude.

In Group I, Madagascar climbed to 19 points after defeating Comoros 2-1 in what proved to be a pivotal encounter between two island nations fighting for World Cup dreams. The match, played at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on neutral ground, delivered the drama expected from such high stakes.

Comoros looked to have seized control when Clément Couturier found the net in the 11th minute, but Madagascar showed resilience in the second half. El Hadary Raheriniaina leveled matters in the 73rd minute before Rafiki Saïd completed the turnaround eight minutes later, sparking celebrations among the Barea faithful.

The victory keeps Madagascar three points behind group leaders Ghana, who crushed Central African Republic 5-0 to strengthen their own qualification prospects. Ghana now sits on 22 points, firmly in control of Group I with one match remaining.

For Madagascar, the win represents more than just three points. It keeps alive their dream of reaching a first-ever World Cup, a feat that would rank among the greatest achievements in the nation’s sporting history. The Indian Ocean islanders have shown impressive organization throughout the campaign, and they’re now well positioned to qualify as one of the best second-placed teams even if they can’t catch Ghana.

Comoros, meanwhile, saw their hopes suffer a significant blow. Having been within touching distance of second place before kickoff, they now find themselves needing a minor miracle on the final matchday. The loss drops them further behind in a group that’s become increasingly competitive as the campaign has progressed.

The contrasting fortunes across Africa’s qualifying groups highlight the intense competition for World Cup places. While Egypt can now relax and begin tournament preparations, nations like Madagascar, Burkina Faso, and Comoros face nervous final matchdays where every goal could determine their fate.

Wednesday’s results also underscore the growing competitiveness of African football. Madagascar’s rise from relative obscurity to World Cup contenders mirrors similar stories from across the continent, where improved infrastructure and tactical organization have narrowed the gap between traditional powers and emerging nations.

For Salah, the qualification represents another milestone in an already glittering career. The 33-year-old superstar will get another opportunity to shine on the sport’s biggest stage, potentially his last World Cup given his age. His performance on Wednesday showed he remains Egypt’s talisman, capable of delivering when the pressure is highest.

As the qualifying campaign enters its final stages, several groups remain wide open. But for Egypt, the hard work is done. The Pharaohs are going back to the World Cup, and they’ll do so with one of Africa’s most talented squads and genuine ambitions of making an impact.

Madagascar, too, can dare to dream after Wednesday’s crucial victory. One more positive result could see them join Egypt in representing African football on the global stage, completing one of the qualification campaign’s most compelling underdog stories.