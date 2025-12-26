Egypt Reach AFCON Knockout Stage With Win Over Bafana

Egypt secured passage to the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 after defeating South Africa 1 to 0 on Friday, December 26, at Adrar Stadium in Agadir, Morocco. Mohamed Salah’s penalty proved decisive in a tense Group B encounter.

The Pharaohs dominated early proceedings but found themselves reduced to 10 men when Mohamed Hany received his second yellow card before halftime. Despite the numerical disadvantage for the entire second half, Egypt defended resolutely to protect their slender advantage.

Salah converted from the penalty spot in the 45th minute after a controversial Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decision. South African defender Khuliso Mudau struck the Liverpool star in the face, prompting referee intervention. Although protests followed, Salah stepped up and calmly slotted past Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams.

The goal marked Salah’s eighth at AFCON finals across five tournaments since 2017. He previously rescued Egypt with a stoppage time winner against Zimbabwe in their opening Group B match on December 22. His latest contribution virtually guarantees Egypt’s progression from the group stage.

South Africa pressed hard throughout the second half against the depleted Egyptian defense. Goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy produced several crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet. A late VAR review denied Bafana a potential penalty for handball, maintaining Egyptian hopes of topping the group.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan kept faith with the same lineup that edged Zimbabwe, while South Africa’s Hugo Broos also retained his winning team from the 2 to 1 victory over Angola. The match represented the fourth AFCON meeting between these nations, with Egypt now holding two wins against South Africa’s solitary victory in 2019.

That 2019 round of 16 upset in Cairo remains fresh in Egyptian memory. Williams, the only survivor from that Bafana squad, faced three shots and made three saves five years ago. This time, his South African teammates created numerous opportunities but lacked the clinical edge to break through.

The result leaves Egypt atop Group B with six points from two matches. South Africa sits second with three points, while Zimbabwe and Angola remain on one point each after their earlier 1 to 1 draw in Marrakech.

Egypt’s disciplined defensive display after Hany’s dismissal showcased their tournament credentials. The seven time African champions demonstrated the resilience required for deep tournament runs, managing game flow effectively despite extended periods under pressure.

Salah’s focus on delivering AFCON success continues despite ongoing speculation about his Liverpool future. The 33 year old forward finished runner up in 2017 and 2021, making continental glory a personal mission. His leadership proved vital as Egypt navigated a difficult second half with 10 men.

South Africa must regroup quickly before facing Zimbabwe in their final group match. Egypt can secure top spot with a draw against Angola. Both teams remain on course for knockout qualification, but the Pharaohs have seized control of Group B destiny.

The victory extends Egypt’s impressive group stage record at AFCON. They remain unbeaten in their second group game at the last seven tournaments, last losing to Algeria in 2004. Such consistency underlines their status among continental favorites.