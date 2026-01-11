Egypt Ousts Defending Champions Ivory Coast to Reach AFCON Semifinals

Egypt kept their pursuit of a record extending eighth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title alive after defeating defending champions Ivory Coast 3 to 2 in a dramatic quarterfinal encounter at the Stade Adrar in Agadir on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah scored his fourth goal of the tournament and assisted another as the Pharaohs withstood relentless Ivorian pressure to end the Elephants’ title defense and secure a semifinal berth against Senegal.

Omar Marmoush opened scoring in the fourth minute after Ivory Coast’s Odilon Kossounou lost possession following a defensive error. The Brighton striker capitalized on Emam Ashour’s through ball to beat goalkeeper Yahia Fofana with a low shot.

Rami Rabia doubled Egypt’s advantage in the 32nd minute, heading home from close range after Salah delivered a precise cross into the box. The lead appeared comfortable until Ahmed Fatouh scored an own goal in the 41st minute, deflecting an Ivorian cross past Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy to give the defending champions hope before halftime.

Salah restored Egypt’s two goal cushion seven minutes into the second half when Rabia launched a long ball forward for Ashour, who set up Salah with the outside of his boot. The Liverpool star clinically finished in the 52nd minute.

Ivory Coast refused to surrender. Guela Doue pulled one back in the 73rd minute with a clever heel finish during a goalmouth scramble after El Shenawy initially saved the initial effort. The Elephants pressed desperately for an equalizer but could not breach Egypt’s resilient defense again.

Egypt dominated possession with 57.5 percent of the ball and registered 13 shot attempts compared to Ivory Coast’s three. The Pharaohs managed five shots on target while Ivory Coast failed to trouble El Shenawy with any direct attempts on goal until Doue’s late strike.

The victory sets up a heavyweight semifinal clash between Egypt and 2021 champions Senegal on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the Grand Stade de Tanger in Tangier. Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan praised his team’s composure under pressure.

“We just fight for our country and hopefully we go through the next game as well,” Salah said in his postgame interview. “It’s a tough opponent, of course, and we give our best.”

The result marks Egypt’s 16th semifinal appearance at AFCON, second only to Nigeria’s 17 appearances. The Pharaohs are chasing their first continental title since 2010, having won previous championships in 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, and 2010.

Egypt’s path to the semifinals included a dramatic 3 to 1 extra time victory over Benin in the round of 16 on Monday, January 6. The team navigated Group B with mixed results, defeating Zimbabwe 2 to 1, losing to Angola 2 to 0, and drawing with South Africa 1 to 1.

Ivory Coast entered the quarterfinal having conceded just one goal across four matches, establishing the tournament’s stingiest defense. The Elephants won all three group stage matches before edging Democratic Republic of Congo 1 to 0 in extra time during the round of 16.

The quarterfinal exit marks Ivory Coast’s fifth elimination at this stage in their last seven AFCON knockout appearances. The 2019 and 2023 champions had impressed throughout the group stage with balanced performances combining attacking quality and defensive solidity.

Algeria referee Mustapha Ghorbal officiated the encounter, which featured intense physical battles and several contentious moments. Egypt played without fullback Mohamed Hamdy and midfielder Mohanad Lashin, both ruled out of the tournament due to injuries sustained in earlier matches.

Salah has emerged as one of AFCON 2025’s standout performers with four goals through five appearances, matching Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman for the tournament scoring lead. The Liverpool star continues to shoulder Egypt’s attacking burden despite playing through a demanding club schedule.

The semifinal matchup between Egypt and Senegal represents a renewal of a heavyweight African rivalry. The nations last met in a competitive fixture during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, when Senegal prevailed on penalties after the aggregate score finished level.

Host nation Morocco faces Nigeria in the other semifinal on Wednesday, January 14, at 9:00 p.m. at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. The Atlas Lions are seeking their first continental title in 50 years on home soil.

The AFCON 2025 final is scheduled for Saturday, January 18, 2026, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, with the third place playoff also taking place earlier that day. The semifinal winners will advance directly to the championship match.

With defending champions Ivory Coast eliminated, AFCON 2025 is guaranteed to crown a new champion. Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, and Egypt remain in contention for continental glory as the tournament enters its decisive stage.