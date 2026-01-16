Egypt Coach Claims Rivals Jealous of AFCON Record

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan has sparked widespread controversy by claiming other African nations are envious of his team’s unprecedented seven Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) titles. Hassan’s remarks followed the Pharaohs’ narrow exit from the tournament after a 1-0 semifinal defeat to Senegal, with former Liverpool star Sadio Mane scoring a late strike to seal victory for the defending champions.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s third place playoff against Nigeria in Casablanca, Hassan launched an extraordinary attack on what he described as unfair treatment during the Morocco hosted tournament. “Until the end of time, no team will dare to win the Africa Cup seven times like Egypt. I bet on that. Egypt is a great team, and no one will match this achievement,” the coach declared in his post match press conference.

The 59 year old former international striker questioned the tournament’s scheduling arrangements, insisting his squad faced disadvantages compared to their opponents. “We rested for only two days and then played again on the third. We were always traveling. Compare the rest days other teams had to ours,” Hassan explained. He added that Senegal enjoyed more favorable conditions by staying in the same city, same hotel, and same beds throughout the competition, while Egypt endured constant travel and inadequate recovery time.

Hassan’s comments extended beyond logistical complaints. “We are Arabs of Africa, and Egypt is great, the mother of the Arabs and the mother of Africa in terms of history and titles, and everyone is jealous,” he stated. Following the final whistle, Hassan was seen on the pitch holding up seven fingers, a gesture representing the record number of AFCON titles Egypt has won, and Egyptian players reportedly confronted match officials at the center circle.

The coach’s rhetoric has drawn sharp criticism back home. Several Egyptian media figures and analysts accused Hassan of arrogance and deflecting responsibility for tactical failures. Prominent broadcaster Moataz Al-Shami openly called for Hassan’s removal, warning that such statements harm both the national team and Egypt’s reputation on the continental stage. Veteran analyst Murad Ali described Hassan’s remarks as part of a wider culture of deflecting blame, noting that Egypt managed only one shot on target during the 95 minute semifinal clash.

Journalist Ahmed Afifi dismissed the coach’s comments as arrogant and hollow, while social media reactions included accusations of racism. Despite featuring Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah and Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush, Egypt’s attacking output remained limited against Senegal’s organized defense.

Egypt will now attempt to salvage some pride when they meet Nigeria in the third place match on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at Mohammed V Stadium. The teams met in a pre tournament friendly in Cairo, where Egypt claimed a 2-1 victory with Mostafa Mohamed scoring the decisive goal. The Pharaohs have won three of five previous third place matches at AFCON tournaments.

Despite the controversy surrounding Hassan’s remarks, Egypt remains Africa’s most decorated team with seven continental championships won in 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008 and 2010. However, their last AFCON title came in 2010, which capped a run of three consecutive championships, and they have since finished as runners up twice, including a 2021 penalty shootout defeat to Senegal.