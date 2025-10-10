Eguavoen Denies Interest in Super Eagles Head Coach Role

Augustine Eguavoen has dismissed media speculation linking him to the Super Eagles head coaching position, describing the reports as hurtful and completely unfounded. The Nigeria Football Federation’s Technical Director expressed deep distaste over suggestions that he and Ladan Bosso were being considered to replace current head coach Éric Chelle.

The rumours, which circulated widely this week, claimed Eguavoen would take charge of the national team ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Speaking to the NFF’s official website, the former international defender made his position crystal clear. According to his statement, he feels deeply hurt by the baseless speculation and has no idea where such claims originated.

What makes the situation particularly uncomfortable for Eguavoen is his working relationship with Chelle. He emphasized having excellent professional rapport with the current coach and stated he’s praying for Chelle’s success rather than plotting to replace him. The Technical Director’s support for the coaching staff appears genuine, making the speculation all the more frustrating from his perspective.

Eguavoen previously handled the Super Eagles on an interim basis during the final months of 2024 before Chelle’s appointment in January. His familiarity with the role might explain why some observers considered him a potential replacement, but the veteran coach insists he’s moved past that chapter. His current focus remains on supporting the technical structure of Nigerian football rather than returning to the touchline.

This isn’t the first time Eguavoen has found himself caught in coaching rumours. He revealed that similar speculation previously created divisions between himself and former Super Eagles coaches Gernot Rohr and José Peseiro during their respective tenures. The pattern concerns him because it undermines team unity and creates unnecessary tension within the football federation’s hierarchy.

The timing of these rumours proves particularly sensitive given Nigeria’s upcoming challenges. The Super Eagles are battling to secure World Cup qualification while simultaneously preparing for continental glory in Morocco. Eguavoen stressed the importance of collective effort, noting that everyone within the federation needs to work together toward these twin objectives rather than being distracted by unfounded speculation.

Chelle took charge of the Super Eagles at the start of this year, bringing fresh ideas and tactical approaches to the three-time African champions. While results haven’t always met expectations, the federation has shown patience with the French coach’s project. Eguavoen’s public backing of Chelle sends a clear message about internal solidarity, even as external voices question the coaching arrangement.

The NFF Technical Director’s statement serves as both a personal defence and a broader call for focus. With crucial qualifying matches on the horizon and continental competition looming, Nigerian football needs stability rather than speculation. Eguavoen clearly hopes his words will put an end to the rumours and allow everyone to concentrate on the challenges ahead.