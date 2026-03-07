Efya Stuns London Crowd With Baby Bump Reveal at Rapperholic

Ghanaian singer Efya delivered one of the most unforgettable moments of Sarkodie’s historic Rapperholic concert in London on Friday, March 6, 2026, publicly revealing her pregnancy to a roaring crowd at the Royal Albert Hall.

Sarkodie, who sold out the prestigious Royal Albert Hall, was joined on stage by Efya as the pair performed their beloved collaborations “Saara” and “I’m in Love With You.” The singer walked out draped in a white cloth over a green outfit, concealing her figure, before pulling it away mid-performance to unveil her baby bump to the audience. The crowd erupted in cheers at the sight, turning the musical moment into a deeply personal celebration.

The reveal carried added significance given recent events in Efya’s personal life. The award-winning singer had quietly married Nigerian singer and songwriter Tomi Thomas on February 14, 2026, in an intimate, faith-based ceremony held at a private residence in Accra’s Trassaco Phase II, attended by close family and a select few friends. Born Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, the 38-year-old is expecting her first child.

Tomi Thomas, her husband, is a Nigerian-born singer and songwriter recognised for fusing Afro-pop, R&B, hip-hop, and dancehall, who first gained prominence as a member of the Nigerian music collective Loud On Sound (LOS) before embarking on a solo career.

The London performance added a joyful new chapter to what has already been an extraordinary year for one of Ghana’s most celebrated vocal talents.