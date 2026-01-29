Effutu Omanhen Neenyi Ghartey VII Celebrates 30 Years of Transformational Leadership

The Omanhen of the Effutu Traditional Area in the Central Region, Neenyi Ghartey VII, has marked 30 years since his ascension to the throne, a reign distinguished by visionary leadership, unity, and development.

The three-decade milestone brought together people from all walks of life, particularly indigenes of Winneba, to celebrate the enduring impact of the Omanhen’s leadership.

Over the past 30 years, Neenyi Ghartey VII has promoted cohesion and spearheaded tangible growth within the Effutu Traditional Area, earning widespread respect among his people.

The celebration was held under the theme, “Thirty Years of Steady Development Through Tradition.”

As part of the anniversary activities, a fundraising initiative was launched to support the construction of a new palace for the Omanhen. The year long celebration commenced on Sunday, January 25, 2026 with a Thanksgiving Service at the Ebenezer Methodist Cathedral, Winneba.

Notable personalities present at the event included former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Hon. Joe Ghartey, and the Member of Parliament for Effutu and Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, among others.

Neenyi Ghartey VII hails from the Effutu Otuano Royal Family and is known in private life as Daniel Kobina Bortse Ghartey. He was born on April 3, 1956, in Winneba to the late Mr. Dolphin Kobina Ghartey and Madam Ekua Esaaba.

He was installed as the 16th Omanhen of the Effutu Traditional Area on January 20, 1996, and currently serves as President of the Effutu Traditional Council.

Mr Joe Ghartey and Kow Ghartey, principal elders of the Otuano Royal family, amongst others, thanked God for the milestone that Neenyi Ghartey had achieved.